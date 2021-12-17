Marisol, who also shone as a biologist and politician, is married to the eminent, self-effacing Orthopaedic Surgeon, Javier Mareque. A major wine buff, he insisted that the couple purchase an eight-hectare property – complete with 16th Century seigniorial house – in 1979, just after Marisol had given birth to their fourth child. He suggested that the property be her fifth ‘baby’ and he, its éminence grise.

For the first decade, Marisol simply grew and sold grapes (and kiwis) until, in 1989, the couple decided that they should become a proper estate winery bottling their own wines.

Situated in Meis, some 15 minutes northeast of Cambados, in the Salnés Valley and heartland of Rías Baixas, their winery produces bottles that are pure Albariño, illustrating just how intriguing aged styles can be. Of course, most people are more than content to simply enjoy the region’s delicious young styles.

Marisol, popularly known as ‘la ‘Reina or ‘Dama del Albariño’, passed the torch of the winery to the capable hands of her daughter Vicky Mareque (whose key cohorts are also female and who include winemaker, Ana Quintela).

Currently, the family vineyard holding amounts to some 22 hectares, with a further 30 – consisting of 300 small plots – farmed on the basis of historic agreements with 110 local families.

The vineyards lie at sea level on shallow, acidic sandy soils or xabre (decomposed granite which imparts very particular flavours and provides excellent drainage) over deep granitic bedrock. They are trained on trellises, away from the damp and in the interests of ventilation. A multitude of sensors allows satellite tracking to monitor not only the state of the vines but keep an eagle eye on the weather.

All the fruit is handpicked. Maceration is kept to a minimum, and full advantage is taken of such a myriad of individual plots.

The estate is a highly sought-out wedding venue too.