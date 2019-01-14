Home of Vega Sicilia of course, this exalted outfit produced mythical rarely seen reds with (once upon a time) at least 10 years in oak, which was and still is largely accessible to just a privileged few. There is, for example, a verified story that Winston Churchill, entertained at a banquet in the Spanish Embassy, after due reflection over a long wine list, remarked: “My vote goes to this unknown claret.”

Entirely more typical were the dark but invariably lavish oak-aged wines of family wineries such as Ismael Arroyo and Torremilanos, not to mention the wines of the Peñafiel Cooparative – one of Spain’s first – whose special cuvée Protos was the poor man’s Vega Sicilia.

Today, of course, is another story, and there are currently no less than 302 wineries in the DO, which was revamped in 1990, and is some 120 kilometres wide at an average altitude of 800 metres above sea level, straddling four provinces: Valladolid, Burgos, Segovia, and Soria.

Pérez Pascuas is however without doubt the producer with the deepest family roots and longest history, and despite having a distinctly unremarkable history (go out there on the web and you will find mega ratings for their wines but a rather dull, standardised blurb to the effect that the winery was officially founded in 1980 by the three Pérez Pascuas brothers – Benjamín, José Manuel (gifted winemaker) and Adolfo – sons of Mauro).

Yet, on the one hand, their fans are as glitzy as any and cover an impressive timespan (ex-President politician José María Aznar, former Real Madrid and Spanish goalie Iker Casillas, contentious judge Baltasar Garzón, famous old time singer Manolo Escobar, ex-Barça footballer Michael Laudrup whose Danish wine company still look after imports there, mythical cyclist Miguel Induráin, and singer and quirky actor Miguel Bosé), and on the other, they are the only winemaking family I have ever come across to have a most impressive, diligent and exacting chronicler.

Castile is in many ways the heartland of Spanish Catholicism (note the capital C) and in his epic 200 page paean HOMBRES Y VINOS Los Pérez Pascuas de Pedrosa del Duero (Siglos XVI-XX1), Fray Valentín de la Cruz – published 2004 – takes us on an elegiac trip and account of its people, history, geography, viticulture and soils virtually village by village.