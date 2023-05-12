COYA is a global group of luxury lifestyle restaurants focused on Peruvian and Asiatic Nikkei cuisine, with locations in some of the world’s top cities. The new venue at Puente Romano is the 10th in the group, with another following in Barcelona this summer.

Incan–Descence

We went for the COYA experience on a Tuesday evening and were surprised to find it so buzzing, despite only opening recently, so to avoid disappointment, make sure to reserve beforehand. The anticipation builds as you pass the Incan statues on the approach, stopping at the full size llama guarding the door. You are greeted with a warm welcome by the girls on reception, and the friendly staff smiling and saying hello as you are shown to your table.

The restaurant occupies a spacious plaza, with a retractable open roof, surrounded by lush vegetation and Incan ornamentation. You are immediately grasped by a captivating ambience, the result of many people relaxing and enjoying life together on comfortable chairs and sofas, with great background music from the live DJ, and soft lighting from spectacular chandeliers, hanging lamps, and spots.