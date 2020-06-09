The ease-down commenced in Phase One with the opening of 50 per cent of terraced dining spaces and each phase of the lockdown exit strategy is expected to last around two weeks so look out for new developments.

In Phase Two, the major change will be that indoor dining will be permitted, although specific distances will still have to be maintained. Diners will have to be seated; that is, they will not be permitted to stand by the bar. Common areas in hotels will be allowed to open, though restaurants and cafés in these establishments need to respect the same regulations imposed for all restaurants.

In Phase Three, people will be allowed to order and enjoy food at the bar. Discos and nightclubs will also open (with a limited capacity). Capacity restrictions at restaurants will be loosened though minimum distances will need to be strictly maintained. We have not provided precise dates because these will change, although we are expected to enter Phase Two by early June and Phase Three two weeks later if all goes according to plan. Below you will find exciting news from clients and friends, some of whose establishments have decided to open while others offer takeaway and delivery services.