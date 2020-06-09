Restaurants across the Coast are excited about phase 3, the easing of confinement and their enthusiasm is matched by eager residents, many of whom would say that one of the things they missed most during confinement was having an ice-cold beer on a sunny terrace at their favourite bar!
The ease-down commenced in Phase One with the opening of 50 per cent of terraced dining spaces and each phase of the lockdown exit strategy is expected to last around two weeks so look out for new developments.
In Phase Two, the major change will be that indoor dining will be permitted, although specific distances will still have to be maintained. Diners will have to be seated; that is, they will not be permitted to stand by the bar. Common areas in hotels will be allowed to open, though restaurants and cafés in these establishments need to respect the same regulations imposed for all restaurants.
In Phase Three, people will be allowed to order and enjoy food at the bar. Discos and nightclubs will also open (with a limited capacity). Capacity restrictions at restaurants will be loosened though minimum distances will need to be strictly maintained. We have not provided precise dates because these will change, although we are expected to enter Phase Two by early June and Phase Three two weeks later if all goes according to plan. Below you will find exciting news from clients and friends, some of whose establishments have decided to open while others offer takeaway and delivery services.
Origen Asador Argentina and Hacienda Patagonica Tapas Grill Reopen
Origen Asador Argentina and Hacienda Patagonica Tapas Grill are pleased to announce that they are once again open to the public. Both restaurants are Argentinian-owned, so expect amazing meat dishes and fantastic wine to accompany your feast. Both restaurants will additionally be offering takeaway and delivery services. The latter will be available through the GLOVO app. A special DELIVERY menu has been created, so you can choose from a wide array of items that travel well.
Takeaway & Delivery by Döss Marbella
If freshly prepared sushi and a fine bottle of wine appeal, give the team at Döss Marbella a call, as they are offering takeaway and delivery services. Tuck into a vegetarian roll, crab and cucumber roll, salmon and mango roll and more. Just check out the menus online and have your order delivered or collect it at Da Bruno Cabopino.
Da Bruno Reopens
Famed Italian cuisine group, Da Bruno, has announced that all of its restaurants – Da Bruno a Casa, Da Bruno Sul Mare, Da Bruno a Cabopino, and Da Bruno San Pedro have reopened. The legendary and spacious terraces of all these establishments will be open.
Llena tu Mesa Promotes Andalusian Food Products
The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Development has launched a new campaign called Llena tu mesa de Andalucía, employing the hashtag #ConsumeAndalucía. The aim is to increase awareness of the role that everyday Andalusians can play in helping the food sector thrive. Big celebrities have backed this initiative – including singers Pastora Soler and Manuel Carrasco, and football player Joaquín.
Magna Café Reopens
Magna Café Restaurant is pleased to have opened its doors once again. The restaurant has a plethora of dining spaces, including a spacious outdoor terrace with views to the golf course, as well as a private Andalusian patio, and an area for special tables. The ample amount of outdoor space makes Magna Café the perfect spot to enjoy a great meal in the company of friends and loved ones. In previous weeks, the venue has availed of the break by undertaking a host of maintenance works – including painting the exterior, applying new asphalt to access areas, and installing new garden baskets. In the near future, the restaurant will be launching Magna Gourmet – featuring a wine store, pastry shop, deli items, and a kitchen where cooking courses will be held. Magna Café will also be offering a takeaway service for those who wish to dine at home.
Xanty Elías Group Takes on World Central Kitchen Challenge
Xanty Elías, the renowned Chef of Huelva restaurant, Acánthum, is pleased to announce that his group has accepted the offer to work alongside José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen – an organisation that has helped feed countless people during numerous crises – including the current COVID-19 pandemic. Acánthum reacted quickly to the call to help, transforming from a Michelin-starred venue into an emergency food establishment.
New MENUPOP
Created to Aid the Restaurant Sector Málaga-based company Buenos Codigos and Joaquín Santiago have launched a new platform in which the hospitality sector will find a global response to all the requirements established regarding Phase One of de-escalation in Málaga and the consequent reopening of terraces. The MENUPOP app not only allows each restaurant to have its menus in digital format, but also invites customers to order their food via a fully digitalised system that goes directly to the assigned waiter and kitchen (via QR code). You can additionally call your waiter, ask for the bill, or make your payment through the app.
Live Unfiltered Sessions with Chef Juanjo López by El Águila Beer
El Águila Beer will be featuring a host of live chats with renowned persons from the beer and gastronomy sector via IG Live. The first event featured Chef Juanjo López of La Tasquita de Enfrente. Chats last around 30 minutes and cover a host of interesting topics and anecdotes. Check out all the talks on the Instagram channel @cervezaelaguila
González Byass Launches Tío Pepe en Rama 2020 to Help the Food Sector
González Byass is donating all proceeds from the sale of Tío Pepe en Rama bottles to the hospitality sector. Antonio Flores, oenologist and master blender of González Byass Jerez, told the press, “This is one of the most spectacular editions of Tío Pepe en Rama that I have had the fortune of selecting.” The wine is inspired on the Fino that was once consumed directly from traditional wineskins.
#Fuerzabar Movement brings 21 Million Products to Bars and Restaurants
Guinness, Paulaner, Codorníu, Angulas Aguinaga and other companies joined forces to lend a hand to the collaborative platform created by Cruzcampo, Amstel and Heineken, to aid the restaurant industry. The movement has donated over 21.2 million items to bars and restaurants so they can open during Phase One of Spain’s lockdown exit strategy. Until September, you too can take part by buying items. Simply indicate the bar you wish to help; the site will send you a QR code which you can use at your favourite establishment.
Marbella Blush Rosé Launch
Bodegas Málaga Virgen has launched a brand new blush rosé wine, ideal for leaving behind the tough times experienced over the past couple of months. You can enjoy this lovely Marbella Blush at beach clubs like Trocadero and NAÔ Pool Club this summer. The bodega has a 135-year history and is reputed internationally for its elaboration methods and its sweet wines with the Málaga D.O. Just a few wines this family is known for are Málaga Virgen, Sol de Málaga, Tres Leones, and Trajinero.