A Meat Lover’s Paradise

The trend in the food world is towards quality over quantity, and nowhere is this more the case than with meat. As a restaurant specialising in quality meat-inspired cuisine, Picadero exemplifies the trend with choice cuts sourced from the best suppliers, be it in Galicia or Ireland. However, this is Marbella and we’re near the sea, so if you prefer fish and seafood you’ll find a good offering too – such as the Almejas clams served in a simple but delicious garlic and parsley sauce that will have you dipping your bread until the sauce is all gone.

This is exactly what one of our companions did, and the other equally well presented starters had us acting similarly. The black pudding from Burgos with pear, for instance, was prepared to perfection in terms of texture and taste, while the grilled oyster mushrooms and roast vegetables stuffed with meat and goat’s cheese also had our taste buds dancing with joy. Related as it is to D-Wine.

Quality and Ambience

Picadero enjoys an excellent wine cellar that includes some of the finest national and international vintages. On the night, we enjoyed a treat: a 2014 Roda Reserva from Rioja. Served lightly chilled, this is a gentle, easy to drink wine full of complexity and presence. In fact, the ideal wine to serve with the gorgeous dishes that followed. They included a Spanish classic, oxtail served in a red wine sauce, moist, tender roast suckling pig, a slow-cooked beef rib and a Galician beef fillet on the stone. Though we all have our favourites and like them prepared to different degrees, the quality, presentation and flavour we enjoyed is undeniable. Picadero knows its meats, and you can order them with a choice of side dishes, including potatoes with cream and fine herbs, tomato and onion salads, triple-cooked homemade fries or, as we did, rosemary roasted baby potatoes.