The Emotion of Chocolate

Belgian chocolatier, Pierre Marcolini, founded his firm over 20 years ago with a lofty aim: that of scouring the world in search of the very best cacao, in order to create his own Grand Crus chocolates. For Marcolini, chocolate is far from a ‘mortal sin’. Rather, it wields great benefits, inspiring gourmets to discover and delight in flavour and creativity. Thus, many of his chocolates and macarons elicit oohs and aahs upon first bite. There is something familiar, but also very original in each heavenly treat.

A Long Journey

Pierre Marcolini is one of the few chocolatiers in the world who controls the entire process of chocolate making – from the purchase of raw materials right through to product presentation. This chocolate house toasts its own cacao beans (obtained from Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Peru, Vietnam and other suppliers), refines them, prepares ganaches, tempers the chocolate, etc. This enables the chocolatier to achieve an exact intensity and aroma. The firm pays a fair price for the beans and (thanks to a special contract) has 20 hectares of producer Pedro Martinetti’s plantations reserved for its use.

Exotic Ingredients

Chocolate is a key ingredient of many of Pierre Marcolini’s creations, but it isn’t the only one. Due importance is given to the sourcing of other ingredients as well – including vanilla from Madagascar, hazelnuts from Piamonte, pistachios from Iran, pink berries from Morocco, and lemons from Sicily. The firm has also discovered a tiny variety of almonds in Slovenia; their intense flavour delights and surprises.