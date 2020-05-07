SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
Say the magical word ‘Pininfarina’ and it conjures up images of beautifully styled cars, yachts, high-speed trains and many other kinds of luxury items.
The prototypes and concept studies penned by this legendary design studio from Turin have caught the eye and captured the imagination for decades. It has allowed people to dream and imagine a more beautiful world.
Pininfarina is quintessentially Italian – part of that nation’s unique relationship with design, engineering and handicraft. And yet, quite apart from having given shape to such legendary Italian marques as Ferrari, Lancia, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and De Tomaso, Pininfarina’s distinct ‘Torino touch’ of genius has found its way around the world, providing the wings on which many other multinational brands have taken off.
Italians are famously lovers of the beautiful things in life. Art, music, food, architecture, landscaping, furniture, décor, fast cars, power boats and yes, let’s call it the human form. This passion for beauty is expressed in many ways that reinforce it. From music to art and design, but also technical craftmanship, this is a northern Italian tradition. It has deep roots which blends Mediterranean flair and creativity with a German-style penchant for precision engineering.
The outcome has been a rich outpouring of some of the world’s beautiful creations. The Villa Palladio; the violins of Stradivarius; the operas of Verdi and Puccini; the fashion of Armani are good examples. Likewise, the racing jewels of Enzo Ferrari, and the man who styled them, Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina. An automobile designer by trade, he founded a coachbuilding company in 1930. It would revolutionise its genre and emerge from the Second World War to produce many of the finest vehicles ever seen.
Building Dream Cars
Before long, Battista Farina was giving shape to dreams, creating gorgeous coachwork for halcyon brands such as Isotta Fraschini, Hispano-Suiza and Alfa Romeo, helping Lancia to pioneer the world’s first monocoque (single-body car structure) design, and also straying beyond Italy to create svelte bodywork for the likes of Cadillac and Rolls Royce. After World War II, Pininfarina truly emerged into the light with unforgettable modern creations for Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and the iconic Cisitalia 202.
Now, British, French and American carmakers beat a path to the design studio in Turin, for Farina and his team had a magic that was hard to copy, let alone better. It was the beginning of an international relationship that continues to this day, having produced such classics as the Nash-Healey Roadster, the Nash Rambler Palm Beach and a simply stunning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette design. Cadillac started a long-lasting love affair with Pininfarina in the 1950s, which would eventually lead to the 1980s Cadillac Allanté – whose Italian-built bodywork was shipped to the USA for assembly.
Pininfarina played a vital part in the classic era of car design, creating many of the timeless works of art from the 1950s to 1970s that now fetch millions at auction. The very look of Ferrari, Maserati, Lancia and Alfa Romeo is in large part derived from Pininfarina’s drawing boards, from the iconic Alfa Romeo Spider to the Ferrari Daytona. It was in the 1960s that the company also started producing bodywork on a large scale, yet the spirit of its pioneering creation in automotive design remained an iconic feature throughout the following decade. In the 1980s, trains, trams, yachts and industrial design were added to car styling, thus widening the scope for Pininfarina’s creativity.
A World of Design
Sleek high-speed trains, modern electric trams, bicycles, dreamlike super yachts and powerboats started coming out of the state-of-the-art design studio in Turin, including everything from Coca Cola vending machines and interior styling concepts to the detailing of the innovative Juventus Arena in Turin. In the meantime, the company continued giving form to dream cars while also creating successful mid-range models for Peugeot, Volvo, Ford, Bentley and Rolls Royce, and expanding its market into Asia, where it has styled Mitsubishi jeeps and Hyundai cars.
Now, as it celebrates its 90th birthday on 23rd May, Pininfarina styles Gorenje kitchen appliances and even the Olympic flame and medals, as well as luxury residence towers in Florida, the Magnum Marine 80 series of hyper power boats, the Ferrari California and – to mark its 90th anniversary – the Pininfarina Battista, an all-electric supercar named in honour of the company’s founder. This beautiful sports car – the latest inspired creation in a long list stretching back to 1930 – is a fitting homage to the man who founded the world’s most famous design company, and the subsequent generations that have continued a proud tradition of innovative, eye-catching Italian design which embodies the nation’s eye for beauty in a harmony of artistic craftsmanship, creativity and technological know-how.
Pininfarina comes to the Costa del Sol
The famous name, in collaboration with Excem Real Estate, has produced the architectural and interior styling for a top-of-the-range contemporary residential complex that will set a new standard in the Estepona area, as well as the Costa del Sol as a whole – adding Pininfarina’s unique brand of refinement to 21st century living spaces set within a 3,000m2 development surrounded by 20,000m2 of private green zones. A high level of sustainability has been built into the design, which employs the creative consultant’s specialist expertise to ensure that everything, from lighting and perfectly fitting doors to seamless home control, multi-room audio and security, is state-of-the-art.
So this May, as you envisage stylish cars, modern trains, attractive industrial design and mouth-watering yachts moored in the marina, think of the unique design-led company – the brand behind the world’s famous brands – that has worked for decades to add beauty and a sense of fun to the world around us, and let’s celebrate its creative genius.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF PININFARINA