Pininfarina is quintessentially Italian – part of that nation’s unique relationship with design, engineering and handicraft. And yet, quite apart from having given shape to such legendary Italian marques as Ferrari, Lancia, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and De Tomaso, Pininfarina’s distinct ‘Torino touch’ of genius has found its way around the world, providing the wings on which many other multinational brands have taken off.

Italians are famously lovers of the beautiful things in life. Art, music, food, architecture, landscaping, furniture, décor, fast cars, power boats and yes, let’s call it the human form. This passion for beauty is expressed in many ways that reinforce it. From music to art and design, but also technical craftmanship, this is a northern Italian tradition. It has deep roots which blends Mediterranean flair and creativity with a German-style penchant for precision engineering.

The outcome has been a rich outpouring of some of the world’s beautiful creations. The Villa Palladio; the violins of Stradivarius; the operas of Verdi and Puccini; the fashion of Armani are good examples. Likewise, the racing jewels of Enzo Ferrari, and the man who styled them, Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina. An automobile designer by trade, he founded a coachbuilding company in 1930. It would revolutionise its genre and emerge from the Second World War to produce many of the finest vehicles ever seen.