At a time in which many industries are struggling under the weight of the current global health crisis, plastic surgery is thriving owing to its unique position in the market at this point in time. “Summer has traditionally been considered low season for plastic surgery and aesthetics because many people choose to spend this vacation time with family and friends,” says Dr. Miguel Gómez Bravo, Cirumed’s Medical Director.
“However,” he adds, “the global pandemic has given rise to an unprecedented phenomenon in which many people are working remotely. In the past, people sometimes had a hard time finding the perfect ‘gap’ in their busy schedule for surgery or they didn’t want others to notice tell-tale signs that they were in recovery. However, now that so many people are working from home, none of this is a problem. They can heal in comfort and enjoy all the privacy they desire.”
The Time is Now
Dr. Gómez Bravo states that some patients prefer to leave surgeries such as body contouring to cooler months because “supportive clothing tends to add warmth.” However, if you are at home working or on holiday with friends or family, then so long as you are in air conditioned interiors, you can still opt for this type of surgery in the summer season. Dr. Gómez Bravo notes that “at Cirumed we are famed for procedures such as Dr. Aslani’s ‘bikini makeover’. The latter is more than a breast augmentation; it also involves liposculpture in the abdominal area and a Brazilian butt lift. At Cirumed our vision of beauty is global; that is, we aim for our patients to have harmonious proportions; we don’t just focus on one part of the body.”
Back to Your Best
“The long period of home confinement has meant that many people have eased up on their workouts, regular aesthetic treatments, and the like.” Indeed, during the state of alarm, people were told to stay at home, only venturing forth for urgent matters and procedures. “So many patients are excited about getting back to their old beauty routines and their scheduled facial and body procedures,” says Dr. Gómez-Bravo.
Why Marbella?
“Marbella has a unique appeal for patients owing to its excellent reputation for medical tourism. Those who have two or three weeks off sometimes elect to have a procedure done, knowing they can recover privately in a beautiful zone with a great climate.” Indeed, it isn’t just anonymous patients who are attracted by the beachy vibe. “Some celebrities have had concerts and other events cancelled so they are taking advantage of this break to get into tip-top shape.”
Popular Non-Surgical Treatments
“Every patient is different,” notes Dr. Gómez Bravo. “Some are keen on having their scheduled surgeries while others are opting for non-surgical procedures such as facials delivered with antioxidants like Vitamin C and other powerful actives. One treatment that is very popular at the moment is the HydraFacial.” So popular in fact, that Allure reports that one of these facials is performed every 15 seconds somewhere in the world.
A Three-Step Facial
The HydraFacial involves the use of a medical-grade hydradermabrasion device to clean, exfoliate, and infuse skin with intensive serums. Skin is purified, smoothened, and moisturised. Instead of blasting pores with fine crystal dust, the treatment vacuums out pores and pushes in active ingredients that brighten, hydrate, and plump skin, and the result is a more youthful appearance. It can also involve the use of boosters to address concerns such as fine lines or brown spots
Surgical Procedures for Men
Men are far less reticent in the new millennium to head to the plastic surgeon’s for procedures such as abdominal liposculpture than in the past. If you follow influencers on social media then you know that the latter is the ‘it’ treatment of 2020 as it leaves men with a toned stomach that lends their figure instant athletic appeal. “This procedure involves removing fat from areas where there is no muscle in order to highlight the volume of muscles. It can be undertaken on women as well as men.”
The health crisis may have put a few plans on hold, but it certainly can’t keep the beauty industry down. Cirumed is enjoying a record-breaking summer thanks to the free or home time that many people now have on their hands. Marbella is also considered a safe getaway for those who wish to combine the pleasure of family time with a little ‘me time’. There is nothing like returning home after a holiday looking refreshed, renewed, and with just a little more sparkle than when you left.
Cirumed Edif. Panorama, Planta Baja, Local 2, CN340, km 184, Marbella.
Tel: 952 775 346.