Popular Non-Surgical Treatments

“Every patient is different,” notes Dr. Gómez Bravo. “Some are keen on having their scheduled surgeries while others are opting for non-surgical procedures such as facials delivered with antioxidants like Vitamin C and other powerful actives. One treatment that is very popular at the moment is the HydraFacial.” So popular in fact, that Allure reports that one of these facials is performed every 15 seconds somewhere in the world.

A Three-Step Facial

The HydraFacial involves the use of a medical-grade hydradermabrasion device to clean, exfoliate, and infuse skin with intensive serums. Skin is purified, smoothened, and moisturised. Instead of blasting pores with fine crystal dust, the treatment vacuums out pores and pushes in active ingredients that brighten, hydrate, and plump skin, and the result is a more youthful appearance. It can also involve the use of boosters to address concerns such as fine lines or brown spots

Surgical Procedures for Men

Men are far less reticent in the new millennium to head to the plastic surgeon’s for procedures such as abdominal liposculpture than in the past. If you follow influencers on social media then you know that the latter is the ‘it’ treatment of 2020 as it leaves men with a toned stomach that lends their figure instant athletic appeal. “This procedure involves removing fat from areas where there is no muscle in order to highlight the volume of muscles. It can be undertaken on women as well as men.”

The health crisis may have put a few plans on hold, but it certainly can’t keep the beauty industry down. Cirumed is enjoying a record-breaking summer thanks to the free or home time that many people now have on their hands. Marbella is also considered a safe getaway for those who wish to combine the pleasure of family time with a little ‘me time’. There is nothing like returning home after a holiday looking refreshed, renewed, and with just a little more sparkle than when you left.

