The philosophy behind the design of the Panamera was to bring Porsche enthusiasts a sports car in which they could take along family or friends and it succeeds brilliantly. More than likely, many Panamera owners also have a 911 or Boxster in the garage and the bigger car is used for group outings. The key point with the Panamera is that the rear seats aren’t just token affairs only suited for small children. They really will take a couple of full-sized adults and headroom isn’t bad either.

We’ve driven most Panamera variants and it’s never been easy to decide which was fastest. Until recently, the Turbo S E-Hybrid held the crown, but the latest version of the Turbo S is faster still thanks to its lighter weight and will blast you to 100 km/h in a scant 3.1-seconds. This is quicker than a McLaren 570S and a fair number of other supercars and remarkable for what is fundamentally a 4-door sports saloon. Even so, the entry-level 330-horsepower six is still a more than adequate power unit for this Porsche.

The Panamera Turbo S, which in basic form uses a front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, is powered by a twin-turbo V-8 developing around 630-horsepower and it’ll keep pace with just about anything in or near its class. When it comes to handling, it’s no 911, but it comes surprisingly close and most drivers won’t notice much of a difference unless they take it to a track. The big plus over a 911 apart from the four proper seats is the generous amount of cargo space, making the Panamera a lot closer to being the perfect grand touring car. The standard Panamera is roomy but the appealing Sport Turismo with its ‘sports estate’ bodywork has even more cargo space.