At the time of its introduction, the Panamera was almost unmatched as a four-door, four-seat luxury sports saloon but since that time, many competitors have appeared. The bodywork is intriguing because although it’s low and sleek, it really will accommodate two adults in the rear. That may be so, but few grown-ups would want to tackle a long road trip back there and it’s families with a couple of pre-teens who have formed the nucleus of Panamera buyers. ›

Various subtle upgrades over the model’s years seemed to have made the bodywork even more appealing and today’s Panamera is a very handsome and capable-looking sporty saloon by any standard.

At the heart of the Turbo S E-Hybrid’s impressive performance is a highly refined twin-turbo V-8 boosted by a 134-horsepower electric motor using a 17.9 kWh lithium battery. Combined horsepower is 690 – perfect for a family car with a Porsche badge on its bonnet! Power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission that can be manually overridden when needed. All that power may be daunting to some, but all-wheel drive goes a long way towards maximising safety, even in wet and icy conditions. Excellent weight balance helps here too. It’s worth emphasising that the Turbo S E-Hybrid has plug-in capability and the battery can be charged either at home or at a charging station. Electric-only range for the car around town is around 48-50 km.