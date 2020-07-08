Many high performance luxury sports car manufacturers have an electric supercar either in their lineup or planned and now it’s time for the Porsche Taycan, the new entry in this segment to take a bow.
Porsche’s main aim with its new Taycan (say tie-kahn) was superlative performance – something to be expected from a maker whose reputation was established around thrilling response, taut handling and a storied racing history. One look at the Taycan’s performance stats will confirm that. For starters, how about zero to 100 km/h in under 3.0-seconds and a top speed of up to 412 km/h?
The Porsche Taycan
This four-door coupé styled sports saloon is pitched straight at the Tesla Model S, though the Porsche has even sleeker lines. Porsche denies that the Tesla was a key rival. The Tesla is more affordable and has a better range of up to 630 km, meanwhile the Taycan looks a little like its stablemate Panamera but is perhaps a little sleeker and more satisfyingly balanced.
There are three variants to choose from – 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. Horsepower differs according to choice, but even the entry-level car is very fast and powerful. The base 4S model delivers 522 or 563 horsepower according to battery; the Turbo, 670-hp and the Turbo S, a solid 750-hp. Taycan range is in the 301 to 346 km mark, dependent on the model. It’s worth mentioning that EV range diminishes when the weather is very cold.
A Motoring Benchmark
Behind the Taycan’s remarkable performance are two electric motors that drive all four wheels. Unique to the entire EV field is a two-speed transmission operating on the rear motor. For an extra outlay, Taycan buyers can opt for an 800-volt fast charger that’s said to take the battery from five to 80 per cent charge in just over 22 minutes. Public EV charging facilities don’t always include fast charging but at least they’re becoming further widespread as motorists embrace electric vehicles more enthusiastically.
The Porsche Taycan is surprisingly roomy inside given its styling and reasonably tall adults can sit comfortably in the rear seats. The car can even be ordered with a rear centre seat, but most people would not want to sit there for too long. It’s very convenient, though, for the occasional youngster. In addition to occupant space, the Taycan offers very good luggage capacity, mostly in the rear but boosted by a small compartment up front. It’s good to see Porsche presenting an electric car with all the performance characteristics that consolidated the company’s name. Rival manufacturers with high-performance EVs at the design stage will be using the Taycan as a benchmark and not many of them will match its appeal.
ENGINE: Two electric motors driving all four wheels.
TRANSMISSION: Two-speed automatic.
ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h 2.8-seconds.
TOP SPEED: 388 – 412 km/h.
I LIKED: Amazing performance, even for a torque-rich electric car. Excellent styling with better balance than Porsche’s Panamera. Quite good range for most users.
I DIDN’T LIKE: Very expensive at the high end of the range and less affordable than a Tesla Model S.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Tesla Model S and little else.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Porsche enthusiasts who have waited for the manufacturer to bring an EV to market. People new to the Porsche stable who want an exotic car from a well proven maker. Buyers tired of waiting for the many EVs promised by upscale makers who haven’t delivered.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Shipping now starting at €108.337.
WORDS TONY WHITNEY PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF PORSCHE
