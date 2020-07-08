A Motoring Benchmark

Behind the Taycan’s remarkable performance are two electric motors that drive all four wheels. Unique to the entire EV field is a two-speed transmission operating on the rear motor. For an extra outlay, Taycan buyers can opt for an 800-volt fast charger that’s said to take the battery from five to 80 per cent charge in just over 22 minutes. Public EV charging facilities don’t always include fast charging but at least they’re becoming further widespread as motorists embrace electric vehicles more enthusiastically.

The Porsche Taycan is surprisingly roomy inside given its styling and reasonably tall adults can sit comfortably in the rear seats. The car can even be ordered with a rear centre seat, but most people would not want to sit there for too long. It’s very convenient, though, for the occasional youngster. In addition to occupant space, the Taycan offers very good luggage capacity, mostly in the rear but boosted by a small compartment up front. It’s good to see Porsche presenting an electric car with all the performance characteristics that consolidated the company’s name. Rival manufacturers with high-performance EVs at the design stage will be using the Taycan as a benchmark and not many of them will match its appeal.