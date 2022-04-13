The industry is actually predicted to grow exponentially over the next few years, with Mordor Intelligence’s Yacht Charter Market (2022-2027) Report finding that the market is projected to reach a value of USD $26.5 billion by 2027. This can be attributed to factors such as the surge in private wealth and the pandemic itself, which fueled an explosive growth in yacht sales.

Top Trends in the Sector

According to Luxury Travel, some of the top trends in yachting include the popularity of larger yachts, chartered by multi-generational families. Many people have been apart from loved ones for two years or longer, so ‘togetherness’ and making up for lost time are high up on vacationers’ lists of priorities. Larger yachts also means a larger crew-to-guest ratio, so guests can enjoy a pampering experience from start to finish.

Wellness Experiences at Sea

It’s been a stressful couple of years, so travellers are seeking to soothe their body, mind, and soul by chilling out in yachts with wellness features such as Jacuzzis, gyms, spas, and outdoor areas for yoga and other mindfulness activities.

Sea Toys Abound

Your itinerary may include stops at desirable cities, luxury shopping trips, and cultural and gastronomic experiences, but ask any serious yachtie and they will tell you that the activity that guests arguably enjoy the most is playing in the water with a range of toys such as water slides, jet skis, stand up paddleboards, jet packs, and more. Visits to dreamlike spots for snorkeling and deep sea diving are also in demand from those who value life beneath the water even more than the dramatic landscapes that emerge from it.

Staying Connected

Guests who book a luxury yacht for longer than a week often need to check emails or answer an occasional work communication. Thankfully, WiFi has become a standard feature on all superyachts, so you can also stream an occasional movie or series if you still have energy left after a hectic day on the water or sightseeing!