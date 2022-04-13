As is the case for various sectors in the tourism industry, the luxury yacht charter industry was heavily impacted by the pandemic, with many families and groups of friends forced to postpone ‘the voyage of a lifetime’ in 2020 and part of 2021. The good news for those who enjoy nothing more than an exclusive experience aboard a beautiful yacht where gourmet cuisine, award-winning wines, and an array of fun aquatic and sightseeing opportunities abound, is that it’s full speed ahead for international and local Marbella charters alike.
Words: Marisa Cutillas, Photography: Courtesy Of Princess Charter, Marbella Yacht Charter, and Marbella Boat Charter
The industry is actually predicted to grow exponentially over the next few years, with Mordor Intelligence’s Yacht Charter Market (2022-2027) Report finding that the market is projected to reach a value of USD $26.5 billion by 2027. This can be attributed to factors such as the surge in private wealth and the pandemic itself, which fueled an explosive growth in yacht sales.
Top Trends in the Sector
According to Luxury Travel, some of the top trends in yachting include the popularity of larger yachts, chartered by multi-generational families. Many people have been apart from loved ones for two years or longer, so ‘togetherness’ and making up for lost time are high up on vacationers’ lists of priorities. Larger yachts also means a larger crew-to-guest ratio, so guests can enjoy a pampering experience from start to finish.
Wellness Experiences at Sea
It’s been a stressful couple of years, so travellers are seeking to soothe their body, mind, and soul by chilling out in yachts with wellness features such as Jacuzzis, gyms, spas, and outdoor areas for yoga and other mindfulness activities.
Sea Toys Abound
Your itinerary may include stops at desirable cities, luxury shopping trips, and cultural and gastronomic experiences, but ask any serious yachtie and they will tell you that the activity that guests arguably enjoy the most is playing in the water with a range of toys such as water slides, jet skis, stand up paddleboards, jet packs, and more. Visits to dreamlike spots for snorkeling and deep sea diving are also in demand from those who value life beneath the water even more than the dramatic landscapes that emerge from it.
Staying Connected
Guests who book a luxury yacht for longer than a week often need to check emails or answer an occasional work communication. Thankfully, WiFi has become a standard feature on all superyachts, so you can also stream an occasional movie or series if you still have energy left after a hectic day on the water or sightseeing!
Princess Yacht Charter: Cruising The World With An Impeccable Pedigree
Princess Yacht Charter is a division of Argo Nautical Limited, which has a world-class heritage that dates back over 50 years. The company, which is based in Mayfair, London, has additional offices in Spain and the Balearics, the Channel Islands, Portugal, Turkey, North Germany and Switzerland. It offers charters to some of the world’s most beautiful spots, including:
The East Mediterranean (Turkey, Montenegro, Greece, and Croatia)
The West Mediterranean (French Riviera, Italian Riviera, Southern Italy including the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia and Corsica, the Balearic Islands)
Northern Europe (The UK, and Norway)
The Caribbean and Bahamas (Leeward Islands, the Bahamas, Windward Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the US Virgin Islands)
The Indian Ocean and Asia (Indonesia, Seychelles, Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives)
The South Pacific (Australia and The Great Barrier Reef, French Polynesia, Fiji)
The company offers a vast collection of charter yachts comprising Princess branded luxury motor yachts and other branded superyachts which are booked for any duration over seven days. I recently spoke to Rita Luskovic, Head of Charter at Princess Yacht Charter, who told me that although yachts can range in size from between 20 to 80 metres (some are considerably larger), “the highest demand is for those ranging from 30 to 40 metres in size.”
As is expected of a senior executive, Rita is constantly busy with calls from clients wishing to find a charter that suits their unique needs. She tells me that charters dropped to a 50 per cent level in 2020 and although some primary guests were braver in 2021, it is in 2022 that the industry is truly making a comeback. “Currently, there is such a big demand that there’s an actual problem with supply,” she says, noting that there is a particularly strong interest in charters in Croatia and Greece. “Last year, these countries had consistent, favourable rules regarding COVID, while other countries (for instance, Spain, France, and Italy) frequently changed their regulations.”
When I ask Rita what other destinations are trending, she answers, “The French Riviera is the epitome of yachting; it is always popular. The Amalfi Coast, Corsica, and Sardinia are also in strong demand.” She tells me that the company’s biggest client base comprises families, which is very much in line with world trends. “I booked two 65-metre yachts for families this summer. Friends vacations are also popular, as are girls’ holidays.”
Clients discuss their chosen itineraries with experienced staff and they are subsequently sent a preference form, where they can indicate everything from food intolerances to chosen wines, water toys, and activities. “Larger vessels come with a Chef, who is used to preparing a wide array of international dishes.”
The team can also book meals at selected restaurants on land, organise days on the beach, and keep guests busy with a host of water toys. “After a day out on the water, guests come back hungry and they really enjoy savouring fresh, delicious food. Nothing like being out at sea makes you feel more alive. Your sense of taste, touch, smell, hearing, and sight are all stimulated in the water!” Indeed, avid sailors say that the sensation of moving away from land into the blue provides one with a sense of elation, freedom, and deep connection with nature that is hard to surpass.
Princess Yacht Charter has a host of impressive itineraries, many of which made me feel like making an immediate booking for the holiday of my dreams. Some last a week while others are for 14 days (or longer, as required). Take the seven-day Amalfi Coast itinerary, which goes through the stunning hillside village of Positano, the intriguing volcanic island of Ischia, the turquoise waters of Ponza (Sofia Loren’s favourite destination), the uninhabited island of Zannone (with a majestic landscape and pristine waters, as well as the ruins of a 13th-century convent), the breathtaking island of Capri, and the archaeological site of Pompeii, overlooked by the active volcano, Mount Vesuvius.
During your charter, you can enjoy nature and catch local attractions, visit shops and restaurants, and immerse yourself in vastly different cultural experiences. In famed jetsetters’ islands like Ibiza, you can also enjoy a night out on the town or visit popular restaurants.
Rita says that “one of the things guests enjoy the most is visiting completely isolated beaches that can only be accessed by boat.” Indeed, when you charter a luxury yacht and complete an itinerary of this calibre, it is very much as though the wonders of nature are your own; that you are part of the eternal beauty and vastness of some of the most beautiful seas and landscapes you will encounter in a lifetime.
Marbella Yacht Charters: Adventures At Sea
Marbella itself has many charter opportunities for groups and families and friends. One of the best-known is Marbella Yacht Charters, founded by three friends (hailing from the UK, France, and Belgium, respectively). The company is part of the larger Grupo La Familia, which also offers Rangers Safari Tours (featuring buggy safaris, 4×4 excursions, eco-tours, and more).
Grupo La Familia owns the iconic Cascada restaurant (a stunning restaurant, bar, and event space with its own waterfall). One of the company’s founding members, Peter Ashworth, tells me, “When the pandemic hit, our yacht charter services were put on hold and we decided to take a 4×4 trip out one day to make ourselves feel better. We had heard about a waterfall in Marbella and we discovered that it was part of Cascada. We found out the restaurant was for sale and decided to purchase it. Cascada now plays a role in our charters as well, since guests sometimes book the restaurant for a meal as well. If clients wish, we can also prepare their meal at the restaurant and take it back to the boat.”
Peter himself is an avid sailor: “I have been sailing since I was six years old. I’ve spent all my life on the water.” He knows well that few sensations can compete with being in a yacht as the sails catch the wind, it begins to gain speed, and the breeze makes its presence felt. His company has over 30 years’ experience on the water and is testimony to its owners’ passion for life at sea.
Marbella Yacht Charters offers both sailing and motorboat experiences, though Peter says, “We are predominantly sailing focused since this type of boating is eco-friendly.” One of the stars of the company’s fleet is the sailing yacht Beneteau Oceanis, measuring approximately 12.8 metres. It has three cabins, a spacious salon, and two bathrooms. It can be chartered for three, four, or six hours, with prices starting at a very reasonable €430. Some charters are booked by groups or families. Others are mixed charters comprising couples who are keen to make new friends while enjoying a day out at sea. All charters include a skipper and stewards, tapas and drinks, and toys like stand-up paddle boards and snorkels.
www.marbella-yacht-charters.com
Marbella Boat Charter: Demystifying The Yachting Experience
For Alberto Estebánez, founder of Marbella Boat Charter, it’s time to break with the myth that luxury yacht charters are an unaffordable experience for all but a chosen few. After all, even though a week out at sea can cost you anywhere from around €10.000 per week to over €100.000 for a large 40m luxury craft, these vessels can host between eight to 12 guests, making the experience more affordable than one may think. Indeed, some luxury sailing boats (take the Beneteau Oceanis or the Grand Soleil) cost just €3.400 and €2.600 per week to charter, respectively, with prices varying slightly according to the season.
Alberto is keen on bringing the magic of sailing to people who may not know how unique it can be. “I used to be a Captain of a boat in Puerto Banús but I was stuck at the port most of the time. I wanted to sail so I decided to launch my own charter company. My idea was to share my chartering experience (which spanned five continents) with my clients. My business started out with small boats but now we offer charters of all sizes. My obsession is for our guests to have a great time at sea.”
As is the case with other charter companies, Marbella Boat Charter is currently enjoying a high demand for its services. “The period from June to September is our most popular, with July and August being our peak months.” Alberto tells me that the charters frequently make their way to popular spots such as luxury beach clubs, with some guests choosing to go port hopping from Málaga to Sotogrande. “Guests enjoy seeing iconic sites on the Coast, including Puerto Banús and the Golden Mile with La Concha mountain in the background.
We also head to spots where they can enjoy a swim or take part in activities such as snorkeling and paddle surfing, or look for dolphins, which we find 65 or 70 per cent of the time. Sometimes they are pretty close – just 200 meters or so from the shore although they normally remain at a distance from the Coast and can be found around three or four nautical miles from the shore. Dolphins can be very playful, following the wake and bobbing in and out of the water.”
Marbella Boat Charter offers fun days out (ranging from one to eight hours), as well as longer charters. If you are celebrating a special party, for instance, you can charter a yacht like the 15-metre Fairline Targa 48 for four hours. The charter includes snacks, drinks, and crew service at a price of €1.600-€1.800 (or €900-€1100, depending on the season). The company also offers bespoke experiences such as a visit to Morocco, a tour of Gibraltar, stag and hen parties, day motor sailing, and more. Additional destinations include Portugal and Sevilla. One particularly interesting activity is the Four Countries Tour, which spans Marbella, Gibraltar, Morocco, and Portugal.