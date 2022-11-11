Did you know that the oceans of planet earth are less explored by mankind than space? This means that we have ventured into the alien void more than we have submerged below the waves to discover what really lies below. You might find this hard to believe, given the many thousands of years of fishing and exploring that have gone on around the world, but such activities have been largely limited to the surface and have probed very little beyond.

In fact, for literally millennia, humans were limited to the upper reaches of these vast liquid worlds, able only to scratch the surface and wonder what the endless depths held. Pearl divers stretched the capacity of the human body, while even in classical times inventors experimented with diving suits tethered to long cables that provided a vital air supply, yet it wasn’t before Fabien’s grandfather, Jacques perfected the aqua lung that the modern underwater breathing apparatus was born, and exploration of the seas took on a deeper meaning.

Continuing A Family Tradition

Jacques Cousteau is known and revered the world over as one of the pioneers of marine exploration and the man who brought images and knowledge of the oceans and seas back to us. For most, it was a world almost as alien as space itself, and indeed, there are many similarities between the two types of exploration. Surrounded by a family of explorers, Fabien first dived into the Mediterranean Sea with a scuba tank strapped to his back at the age of four and joined one of the famous Cousteau explorations at the tender age of seven.

The name Cousteau is synonymous with ocean exploration and conservation, thanks to both Jacques and Fabien’s father Jean-Michel. He and his sister Céline have continued the family tradition of underwater fascination. “The love of the oceans is almost genetic with us, instilled from such a young age and nurtured throughout life,” says the modern pioneer of the seas, whose daring close-up study of shark species has made the world see these creatures in a new light.