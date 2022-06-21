But make no mistake, for the Iberian horse, now known as the Pura Raza Española (the Pure Spanish Horse), is of this peninsula and remains connected to its land. The conformation characteristics established centuries ago, such as powerful neck and hindquarters, a thick mane and tail, and an elegant gait, remain the reference points when judging the purity and quality of today’s Iberians, whose close, almost identical, relative is the Lusitano from Portugal. Together, they helped in the creation of empires, but were also used to draw carriages, herd cattle, in bullfighting, dressage and of course war, where they gave their rider an edge.

Where the Puro Sangue Lusitano (Pure Blood Lusitano) is mostly grey or chestnut-coloured, the Spanish version tends more generally towards solid grey coats, but these prized animals which once formed the bartering tool of kings and emperors are otherwise almost identical and the pride of their respective countries. By the beginning of the 20th century, centuries of warfare and exportation, not to mention uncontrolled cross-breeding, had caused the noble bloodline to become diffused, and so a more stringent level of control was imposed through the establishment of the Spanish and Portuguese stud books.

The Pride of Andalucía

If the Pure Spanish Horse is the pride of Spain, it is certainly the pride of Andalucía, for so close is the linkage to this part of the country that it is also known as the Andalusian Horse, and yes, as the birthplace of bullfighting and many of Spain’s country traditions, this is the region whose equestrian heritage defines that of the country as a whole. Not surprisingly, many of the finest Spanish purebloods can be found on the grand estates of Andalucía, where much of the breeding of the stock takes place in what the locals call a yagüe, or stud farm. While these can be found across the length and breadth of the region, the area between Seville and Jerez de la Frontera is the epicentre.