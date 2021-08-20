THE CONCEPT

PURE The Winery began with the idea of creating a new category of wine to meet today’s needs. It is the fruit of the vision of an international group of wine lovers who have created blends of the most exquisite Pinot Noir, Pinot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Barbera and Merlot grapes which are cultured in the Piamonte region of Italy.

Combining unique and traditional techniques in the fermentation process, under which all of the natural sugars are converted into alcohol, their expert winemakers have concocted red, white and rosé wines as well as sparkling whites and rosés to cater to all occasions. Having realised that many adults enjoy drinking wine but often feel guilty about consuming it due to the amount of calories and carbohydrates it contains, that to a large extent, are due to the non-fermented sugars in the wine, they set out on a mission of being able to offer wines that are free of sugar.

This initiative led to a collaboration with a winery in the north of Italy and to a procedure which naturally converts all sugars from the grapes into alcohol. Not only that, but their aptly named PURE zero sugar wines are obtained without carbohydrates under a production process that respects the land and the natural produce it provides, and are completely devoid of any animal products, making them also 100% vegan.