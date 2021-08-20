Looking for something different this summer, that’s fresh, fruity and fun? Look no further than the range of wines which has been released by Pure The Winery, that claim to be vegan friendly, low in calories, and free of all residual sugars.
Words JAMES SINCLAIR Photography Courtesy of Pure The Winery
PURE The Winery began with the idea of creating a new category of wine to meet today’s needs. It is the fruit of the vision of an international group of wine lovers who have created blends of the most exquisite Pinot Noir, Pinot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Barbera and Merlot grapes which are cultured in the Piamonte region of Italy.
Combining unique and traditional techniques in the fermentation process, under which all of the natural sugars are converted into alcohol, their expert winemakers have concocted red, white and rosé wines as well as sparkling whites and rosés to cater to all occasions. Having realised that many adults enjoy drinking wine but often feel guilty about consuming it due to the amount of calories and carbohydrates it contains, that to a large extent, are due to the non-fermented sugars in the wine, they set out on a mission of being able to offer wines that are free of sugar.
This initiative led to a collaboration with a winery in the north of Italy and to a procedure which naturally converts all sugars from the grapes into alcohol. Not only that, but their aptly named PURE zero sugar wines are obtained without carbohydrates under a production process that respects the land and the natural produce it provides, and are completely devoid of any animal products, making them also 100% vegan.
THE WINES
There are five wines in the PURE range. All of them have an alcohol content of 10.5% volume and they are available in 750ml bottles which support fresh, funky labels that invite you to have fun.
WHITE: This white wine is very fresh on the palate, with notes of citrus fruit and flowers and a touch of minerality in the finish. Made from Chardonnay and Sauvignon, it is the perfect tipple to enjoy on a lovely summer’s day.
ROSÉ: The newest in the range, and created with Negrette grapes in French Provence, this rosé exhibits notes of peach and apricot in combination with strawberries and Mediterranean herbs. Pleasantly full-bodied, it is nevertheless smooth with a prolonged finish.
RED: A combination of Barbera and Merlot grapes give rise to this dry red wine, ruby in colour with nuances of violet. It is well ballanced with notes of red fruits and a silky finish, to be enjoyed on any occasion.
SPARKLING WHITE: Its golden reflections and fine bubbles will enhance any social gathering. Floral and fruity, with a fresh fragrance resulting from the combination of Pinot and Chardonnay, it has ample body and is a pleasure to drink.
SPARKLING ROSÉ: Pinot Noir also features here, giving this sparkling rosé a lively pale pink colour with a touch of orange. On the palate it is smooth and bubbly, with an ample body and an agreeable finish. Guaranteed to liven up any party.
Nominated for the Carrefour Innovation Awards 2020 and having already won awards at this year’s Paris Wine Cup Competition, make sure to try a PURE zero sugar wine this summer.