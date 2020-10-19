Amid a growing interest in this skill set, I discovered in 2012 that an entirely different genre exists from the air: that of isolating the horizon and zooming in on unique textures and patterns below. It is a hybrid of my standard style, which is to shoot impactful landscape scenes which include the horizon, and drone photography, which often points downwards sharply, though tends to include a reasonably wide-angle. ‘Textured’ images are neither, in that the focus may be as small as a village, large farm field, or beach.

I discovered this phenomenon while in an otherwise unappealing area of the foothills of western North Carolina on a grey winter afternoon. That discovery was profound enough that I began searching for agricultural texture when I could find it, gathering interesting images here and there as I crossed America. Later, in Wyoming, I would fly a large portion of the Rocky Mountains, gathering not just agricultural regalia but also naturally occurring texture forms. After my move to Europe, I wrote two books filled with photographs of this genre.

As one would expect, I kept an eye out for texture in Europe and was greeted with a firehose of it. Germany, in its insistence upon Teutonic order, had a dazzling array of perfectly ordered farmland, devoid of the slightest inefficiency such as weeds. As life wandered not too long thereafter to Spain, I kept looking for agricultural texture, collecting it as I went, until that fateful day that I arrived in my new home of La Cerdanya, a profoundly attractive high-altitude valley in the Catalan Pyrenees, at the convergence of Andorra, France, and Spain.

When describing what it was like to move to that section of the Pyrenees to other pilots, I find it easiest to convey the variety of the area by noting its climate zones. To the east is the driest section of continental France, with a region that features the famous Tramontane wind. To the southeast, one finds humid and wet Mediterranean weather, with abundant forests.

A one-hour flight to the southwest presents the Zaragoza desert, with the Central Catalonian Depression in between, itself a strangely productive, foggy, semi-arid region. To the west, alpine terrain over the Pyrenees stretches for 130 miles. Directly north, over the spine of the mountains, continental French climate abuts the Pyrenees, resulting in distinct vegetation, a product of greater rainfall. In the middle lies the temperate semi-arid valley of La Cerdanya, with four distinct seasons, laden with deep and profound textures.

Visitors would later proclaim that I might as well ‘cut and paste’ what they were seeing to an image of Wyoming, places that they had previously visited. Another thought it looked just like the mountains of Utah. As a former resident of New York, Wyoming, Colorado, and North Carolina, I could find scenery that looked like all four places within a 20-minute flight; I just needed to pick the direction and the world would change quickly.