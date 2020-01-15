Here, therefore, on a fantastically varied yet ultimately quite poor soil mix of 11 different types (including chalk, limestone, marl, clay, loam and gypsum) at lofty and well-ventilated heights of between 750 and 820 metres, there is primarily Tinto Fino/local Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon with a smidgeon of Malbec, Merlot, Syrah, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc to mention just a few – with the liberty of variety variation afforded by not being in the DO.

Individual plots are harvested separately and the vines, fertilised with the property’s own compost, are picked not by variety but by soil type to be co-fermented most exactingly in some 15 to 20 lots.

Jérome was also a bit special in taking the decision from Day One that his wines would be biodynamic – a misunderstood platform that often results in majorly unpredictable offerings (see Box) and whose ultimate objective is purity and balance. While1999 through 2000 saw the first plantings, 2003 was the first release of top cuvée QS which has been garnering a serious audience and major critical acclaim ever since. By 2010 it was clear that Jérome, not just with no sales staff and a single admin assistant – the charming María Enciso – had taken on quite a handful and so with pressing family interests to look after back in his native Cognac, he sold the estate to the family-owned Terras Gauda group in November 2010.

In order to assure the continuity of his splendid project he nonetheless stayed on till 2016 and, although 2014 was his last vintage, he had in September 2010 secured the services of another very talented winemaker – Christian (Xose Rei Oubiña) – and remained as a hands-on consultant during the 2015 and 2016 vintages, his dream essentially in more than safe hands.

The transition has therefore been seamless, for as relaxed and laid back as he may appear to be, Christian is a consummate professional. I last saw him in late September for fifteen minutes in Sardón village for a coffee during which time, with the harvest in full swing, we talked. He made and smoked a roll-up while at the same time calmly fielding a call roughly every 45 seconds with questions from his harvesting team.

Born in Cambados, the capital of the Rías Baixas heartland (the Salnés Valley), he moved to Burgos in 2002 to try his hand at reds and when he eventually met up with Jérome, they clicked, as Christian is also “a passionate advocate of biodynamic agriculture.” His philosophy is that “the soil is the key part of winemaking and terroir, influenced by rain, heat, cold, sun, and the moon.”

He continues: “In the same way that a musician never renders the same piece of music in exactly the same way, the biodynamic producer interprets, observes and learns from nature, and comes to understand her rhythms to try and achieve balance year upon year. Yet each interpretation is always slightly different for though the score may appear to be the same, both we and the space that we inhabit are in a state of flux and ever-changing, developing and mutating in our respective ways.”