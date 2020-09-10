Quique decided to put all his time and effort into being a chef in 1986 (at El Poblet, now Quique Dacosta restaurant). Back then, all he really wanted was “to make a living in a simple way; to run a humble, artisanal business; to give our clients food and drink, to feed the soul as well as to provide fuel for the body.” Many days have passed since then but, interestingly, he says that his team’s ideology remains virtually the same. “Our territory is our signature; tradition and memory lend us stability and authenticity… the table is the best place to express identity.”

In 2012/2013, Quique Dacosta restaurant received three stars from the Michelin Guide and it has featured consistently in Restaurant Magazine’s The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It was also named Best Restaurant in Europe (2012 and 2013) in the prestigious list, Opinionated About Dining, by Steve Plotnicki. In 2013, the chef was declared Doctor Honoris Causa in Fine Arts by the University Miguel Hernández. These are just a tiny representation of the many awards garnered by Quique and his team.

Without a doubt one of the most memorable things the Chef has done is appear in the excellent Amazon Prime special Una Vida, Una Cena, in which he takes on his biggest challenge yet: that of expressing (through food) the memories of six of Spain’s most famous celebrities/artists/athletes. The list includes Najwa Nimri, Inma Cuesta, José María Manzanares, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andrés Velencoso, and of course, multi-Grammy-award winner, Alejandro Sanz.