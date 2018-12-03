Expect the best meat, fish and seafood fresh from the market and a wine cellar that has few equals in this part of the world. It is the product of owner Ghislain’s passion for and knowledge of quality wines, which he lovingly sources from across Spain and beyond its borders. The same applies to the finest cuts of meat, fresh produce and the fruits of the sea delivered by expert suppliers. “They won’t make the delivery unless it is really fresh and top-notch,” says Vera, who runs the Rancho Grille in Las Chapas and Grill del Puerto in Puerto Banús with her partner Ghislain.

The Rancho Grille has a delightful summer garden and terrace, and a wonderfully welcoming restaurant that simply draws you in during autumn and winter. It features a cosy bar where you can begin the evening with an aperitif before choosing from a variety of options ideal both for big groups and intimate dinners. On an autumnal evening we enjoyed a table in the Wine Corner but still felt connected to the overall ambience. With glass bodegas all around, selecting the right bottle to start the evening with is just the thing, and the choice fell upon a Champagne Rosé Loix from the restaurant’s very own Champagne producer in Epernay (France).

This gorgeous tipple was followed by a glass of barrel-aged white wine from Rioja, El Flako. Fragrant and gentle, with a slightly unctuous texture, it is indeed more interesting than the sharper, fruitier dry whites normally drunk in summer, and it proved to be a fine companion for beautifully presented starters that included fresh salmon sashimi with ginger, soya and wasabi emulsion, tuna tataki, incomparable wagyu caviar and homemade Belgian chicken croquettes with mushrooms in a Madeira wine sauce that simply has to be tried. This flavour sensation takes the concept of croquettes to a new level, while the mussels – another Belgian speciality – where halved in quantity so that a main course could become a starter.