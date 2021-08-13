Since its very conception, the intention has been to make Real de La Quinta a luxury residential country club resort with a difference. Quality of life within the midst of nature is a key ingredient of this.
Since its very conception, the intention has been to make Real de La Quinta a luxury residential country club resort with a difference. Quality of life within the midst of nature is a key ingredient of this.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Real de La Quinta
Set within the scenic beauty of hills and valleys just inland from Nueva Andalucía, the luxury resort community of Real de La Quinta is emerging as one of the most enticing residential options on the Costa del Sol. The first development, Olivos, sold out quickly, with the first owners already moving in. The reason for this success is the fact that the boutique development of luxury apartments and penthouses is not merely a single urbanisation but forms part of a well-thought-out master-planned residential resort that will include a variety of complementary villas and apartment complexes. All this, built around a central concept of low-density, quality of life living, surrounded by nature and some of the most stunning mountain and sea views available in this region.
All of this is possible because Real de La Quinta encompasses a large gated country club domain of 200 hectares. Situated in the hills and valleys just inland from Nueva Andalucía, it is the continuation of the original La Quinta, but designed in and for the 21st century. This involves not only the use of the latest technologies and amenities, but also a very clear dedication to sustainable development and the creation of a gated residential area that offers luxury, style, comfort and close proximity to Marbella and its amenities in a fantastic natural setting at the very point where Marbella and Benahavís merge with protected nature.
Living on the edge of Marbella – and a National Park
Real de La Quinta the first resort development in Spain to receive BREEAM certification for sustainable development – meaning that the commitment to environmentally-friendly construction and management systems goes far beyond the usual level. It centres upon the creation of a collection of boutique developments surrounded by open nature and overlooking a man-made lagoon that includes a lagoon-style pool, an elegant lakeside restaurant and clubhouse with full amenities, as well as a pathway that offers views of the water, the hills and the six-hole golf course.
“Even though we use grey water as part of our water-saving management systems, we also opted for this configuration instead of a nine-hole course exactly because it is a more environmentally-friendly option,”
says Marisol Serrano, Sales Director of Real de La Quinta. Indeed, with the Golf Valley’s fairways just a few minutes away, the main focus is on creating a golf course within a verdant valley so that residents have the convenience and beauty of a golf circuit on their doorstep. It all forms part of a clear focus on what some are calling ‘new concept luxury’ – quality time and sensory experiences spent in a safe, private and inspiring setting.
As with many other aspects, Real de La Quinta takes it a step further. “Amazingly, and rather uniquely, we are on the edge of both Marbella and an actual national park,” says Marisol, as the Sierra de las Nieves mountain reserve which extends inwards in all directions from here is about to be elevated to the status of a Spanish National Park – the highest level of protection that exists. “It will be the 16th National Park in Spain, and one of only three in Andalucía,” she reports, “and this means that there will be no further development bordering Real de La Quinta.” She regards this not only as a bonus for quality of life, but also for future property values within the resort.
The boutique concept of Quercus The second development of 96 apartments and penthouses is already under way – ahead of schedule due to strong demand – and it showcases its own evolution of the timeless architectural styling and material finishing that makes Olivos so eye-catching. Clean, modern lines are added to with stone and wood finishing in a use of architecture and materials that is mirrored indoors and on the spacious terraces that form an integral part of the quality of life that Real de La Quinta offers. The developers have a long-term vision and commitment to the maintenance and management of this residential country club resort, and this is reflected in the timeless styles and build qualities of both Olivos and Quercus.
The latter continues the boutique living concept initiated with Olivos, and offers a combination of two, three and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses and garden flats overlooking lush gardens planted with indigenous species. At their heart lies a crystalline swimming pool and sundeck, from which to take in the majesty of the surrounding mountains and the hills flowing down towards the Mediterranean. This blend of sea and mountain views marks out Real de La Quinta, as does the range of facilities within it, the proximity to Marbella and the capacity to head into the hills, wooded groves and green valleys. It is perfect terrain for hiking, mountain biking and horse riding – making full use of the country club’s own equestrian centre.
Residents can spot goats on the hillsides from their sunny terraces, along with eagles soaring overhead, and forests that contain one of the marvels of the area: Castaño Santo, a giant tree believed to be over 1,000 years old. It’s all part of a unique mix of lifestyle ingredients at Real de La Quinta that mix country life, nature, resort luxuries and modern homes in a stunning setting on the edge of Marbella.
CONTACT
La Quinta Grupo Inmobiliario
Avda. Tomás Pascual 6, Of. 6,
Urb. de La Quinta Golf, Benahavís.
Tel: (+34) 952 762 400.
inmo@grupolaquinta.com
www.realdelaquinta.com