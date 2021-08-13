The boutique concept of Quercus The second development of 96 apartments and penthouses is already under way – ahead of schedule due to strong demand – and it showcases its own evolution of the timeless architectural styling and material finishing that makes Olivos so eye-catching. Clean, modern lines are added to with stone and wood finishing in a use of architecture and materials that is mirrored indoors and on the spacious terraces that form an integral part of the quality of life that Real de La Quinta offers. The developers have a long-term vision and commitment to the maintenance and management of this residential country club resort, and this is reflected in the timeless styles and build qualities of both Olivos and Quercus.

The latter continues the boutique living concept initiated with Olivos, and offers a combination of two, three and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses and garden flats overlooking lush gardens planted with indigenous species. At their heart lies a crystalline swimming pool and sundeck, from which to take in the majesty of the surrounding mountains and the hills flowing down towards the Mediterranean. This blend of sea and mountain views marks out Real de La Quinta, as does the range of facilities within it, the proximity to Marbella and the capacity to head into the hills, wooded groves and green valleys. It is perfect terrain for hiking, mountain biking and horse riding – making full use of the country club’s own equestrian centre.

Residents can spot goats on the hillsides from their sunny terraces, along with eagles soaring overhead, and forests that contain one of the marvels of the area: Castaño Santo, a giant tree believed to be over 1,000 years old. It’s all part of a unique mix of lifestyle ingredients at Real de La Quinta that mix country life, nature, resort luxuries and modern homes in a stunning setting on the edge of Marbella.