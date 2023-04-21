“Real de La Quinta is not a property development, it is way of life that is an expression of the very best that Marbella has to offer, but in a style that is rather new to these parts.“
Words Michel Cruz, Photography courtesy of La Quinta Grupo Inmobiliario
Marbella is a mosaic of independent urbanisations of varying sizes that have shaped its residential and resort areas in a rather organic fashion. This stands in contrast to the larger country clubs and residential resorts such as Sotogrande, which have benefited from an original concept enshrined in its master plan, but in a beautiful valley just beyond Nueva Andalucía, Marbella’s first country club estate is taking shape.
The first indication of how Real de La Quinta is different comes from the private road that winds through panoramic greenery on the way to the community’s security entrance. Pass through the gateway and you step into a private domain of luxurious villas and apartments set along the panoramic hillsides surrounding a green valley, with at its heart, an ecologically designed man-made lake. Real de La Quinta is a unique country club resort nestled between Marbella and open nature.
Lifestyle Where Marbella Meets A Nature Reserve
The focal point of life at Real de La Quinta is the lake, which is surrounded by a pathway and a six-hole golf course designed by former Ryder Cup winner Manolo Piñero. The lake is entirely free of motorised boats and divided into a natural section reserved for kayaks and paddleboards, and a bathing area complete with fresh water beach, children’s play areas and eatery. Just above is a racquet club with tennis and paddle, all part of the El Lago Club due to open in 2025.
The project designed by architect Alex Steward and teams in Madrid and South Africa, features sleek design that merges with and complements the natural surroundings. The fine-dining restaurant with stylish décor and beautiful lake and mountain views will be operated by the exclusive Madrid-based Azotea group, while the sports and wellness services are provided by Le Max Club, using the indoor spa, gym and treatment areas as a base.
Hotel Angsana Real De La Quinta
An agreement was recently reached with the Banyan Tree group, who will manage the 90-room hotel and the 42 sumptuously styled branded apartments adjacent to and serviced by it. Hotel Angsana will also feature a state-of-the-art spa and become a hub within the focal point of this environmentally and wellbeing-focused residential country club resort that was one of the first in Spain to achieve BREEAM certification.
Those buyers who shared in the vision of the creators of Real de La Quinta – the family-run La Quinta Grupo Inmobiliario – and bought in its first developments such as Olivos, Quercus and the Palmitos apartments designed by Rafael de La Hoz, have been well rewarded. Not only has the value of their properties risen strongly, but as one resident put it: “This will become a little piece of heaven on earth.”
An Oasis Within Marbella
Those who bought here originally banked upon the experience and integrity of a developer with more than 35 years of uninterrupted experience and commitment to the creation of La Quinta, now a well-established luxury residential area. “We wanted to bring the best of that experience and know-how to Real de La Quinta and make it go far beyond a typical Marbella development,” says Borja Pascual, CEO of the group.
Having qualified for the coveted BREEAM certification of environmentally sound property development and received the full building licence for El Lago Club, work is now also starting on finalising the concept and design of Encinas, new luxury apartments that will arise near the hotel. Meanwhile the first phase of Sabinas, designed by Pablo Villarroël, is already 70% sold, with many of the buyers consisting of existing residents.
“A lot of our current sales are coming from owners at Real de La Quinta who are either buying additional properties for family or as an investment, or indeed upgrading from one property to another within the resort.” Sales have exceeded expectations, but with quality homes set within a green valley surrounding a lake club, hotel and sports facilities in the midst of nature bordering the Sierra de Las Nieves National Park yet close to Marbella, this is hardly surprising.
“Real de La Quinta is the product of a dream we had,” says Borja. “We found the perfect setting for it, a scenically beautiful valley surrounded by hills with spectacular mountain and sea views. It is perfect Andalucía on the edge of Marbella, and it is here that we have created a country club resort in the American tradition but very much focused on life in Spain that I think we can all be proud of. Real de La Quinta offers a way of life that really does bring out the best of the Costa del Sol lifestyle.”
INFO
La Quinta Grupo Inmobiliario
Tel: (+34) 952 764 200.
inmo@grupolaquinta.com
www.realdelaquinta.com