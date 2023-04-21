An Oasis Within Marbella

Those who bought here originally banked upon the experience and integrity of a developer with more than 35 years of uninterrupted experience and commitment to the creation of La Quinta, now a well-established luxury residential area. “We wanted to bring the best of that experience and know-how to Real de La Quinta and make it go far beyond a typical Marbella development,” says Borja Pascual, CEO of the group.

Having qualified for the coveted BREEAM certification of environmentally sound property development and received the full building licence for El Lago Club, work is now also starting on finalising the concept and design of Encinas, new luxury apartments that will arise near the hotel. Meanwhile the first phase of Sabinas, designed by Pablo Villarroël, is already 70% sold, with many of the buyers consisting of existing residents.

“A lot of our current sales are coming from owners at Real de La Quinta who are either buying additional properties for family or as an investment, or indeed upgrading from one property to another within the resort.” Sales have exceeded expectations, but with quality homes set within a green valley surrounding a lake club, hotel and sports facilities in the midst of nature bordering the Sierra de Las Nieves National Park yet close to Marbella, this is hardly surprising.

“Real de La Quinta is the product of a dream we had,” says Borja. “We found the perfect setting for it, a scenically beautiful valley surrounded by hills with spectacular mountain and sea views. It is perfect Andalucía on the edge of Marbella, and it is here that we have created a country club resort in the American tradition but very much focused on life in Spain that I think we can all be proud of. Real de La Quinta offers a way of life that really does bring out the best of the Costa del Sol lifestyle.”