Nature and Amenities

Though Marbella and the shoreline are about ten minutes away, Real de La Quinta occupies a beautiful country setting that feels private and immersed in natural beauty. “The setting is inspiring, bringing hiking and country outings within easy reach. We want nature to envelop you in its soothing beauty, so our masterplan envisages not just gardens and parkland areas, but also natural greenery made up of indigenous species that rise to pine groves in the more mountainous parts of the terrain.”

Skirting the lake and golf course, therefore, is a walking and jogging trail that runs through its own park zone fringed by natural greenery. The architecture of the first two projects, Olivos and Quercos, reflects this, blending stylish contemporary lines with softer elements, a low-rise structure and natural materials such as stone and wood. “We consciously stayed away from white cubic designs because we wanted to create homes that blend in with their natural setting and exude a sense of harmony while being luxurious and refined.”

Borja Pascual and his team have strived to ensure the right balance in this while also offering the latest technologies, comforts and open-plan living that makes the most of the fantastic views. The success of Olivos, and now also Quercus, reflects just how much buyers appreciate this approach, as well as the amenities and ambience created at Real de La Quinta. Innovation is another thing for which Real de La Quinta stands out, for it committed itself to a different kind of architecture before it became the trend, and leads the way in sustainable development.

This drive to offer the best they can has also led to the creation of smaller apartment blocks in which each property occupies a corner, enjoying more space and ensuring optimal views. “We try very hard to design something special and make Real de La Quinta an exceptional residential resort environment in which to live, visit and enjoy a superb quality of life.”

In this setting, so close to Marbella but bordering a UNESCO nature reserve, the conditions are being created for a very special way of life that blends the best of Marbella with touches of Andalusian country living.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF LA QUINTA GRUPO INMOBILIARIO

