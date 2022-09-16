A Family-Founded Business

Recarlo was founded in 1967 by Carlo Re in the scenic northern Italian region of Piemonte. His wish was to capture beauty in its eternal form. Today, his sons, Giorgio and Paolo – who serve as General Directors of the company – have given continued life to his father’s vision, which focused on refined luxury combined with a discreet taste for precious things.

Moments Of Love

Recarlo Jewellery, which is made in white diamonds and white gold, brings romance and meaning to some of the most special moments in life: engagements, weddings, births, and other occasions one wishes to capture for eternity. The brand’s expert gemologists select natural diamonds of the highest standard, relying on the Ideal cut to enhance the stone’s colour and brilliance.

Iconic Collections

Throughout the year, Recarlo has given life to emblematic collections such as Anniversary and Anniversary Love, which are products of innovation, experimentation, and research. The solitary diamond continues to be the specialisation of the company, though a myriad of designs are available. The ethos of the brand is to make women – mothers, wives, and daughters – fall in love with timeless designs that last a lifetime.