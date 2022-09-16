Receiving a diamond as a symbol of love is an unforgettable experience that often elicits highly emotional reactions. Actor Debra Messing, for instance, says that she is so fascinated by this sparkling gem that when she tries one on, her hands literally shake. Of course, not all diamonds are alike. Diamond designs by Recarlo, for instance, manage to take romance to the next level with compositions that speak to the imagination and touch the heart and soul.
A Family-Founded Business
Recarlo was founded in 1967 by Carlo Re in the scenic northern Italian region of Piemonte. His wish was to capture beauty in its eternal form. Today, his sons, Giorgio and Paolo – who serve as General Directors of the company – have given continued life to his father’s vision, which focused on refined luxury combined with a discreet taste for precious things.
Moments Of Love
Recarlo Jewellery, which is made in white diamonds and white gold, brings romance and meaning to some of the most special moments in life: engagements, weddings, births, and other occasions one wishes to capture for eternity. The brand’s expert gemologists select natural diamonds of the highest standard, relying on the Ideal cut to enhance the stone’s colour and brilliance.
Iconic Collections
Throughout the year, Recarlo has given life to emblematic collections such as Anniversary and Anniversary Love, which are products of innovation, experimentation, and research. The solitary diamond continues to be the specialisation of the company, though a myriad of designs are available. The ethos of the brand is to make women – mothers, wives, and daughters – fall in love with timeless designs that last a lifetime.
The Anniversary Love Collection
The star of this collection is an unbreakable heart: a symbol of an eternal bond that is as luminous and everlasting as a diamond.
Recarlo makes the dream of every woman – that of feeling special – a reality, though a gift that is a true sign of love. Thousands of shining facets symbolise the universal nature of this emotion, marrying tradition and imagination and elevating classic solitaire diamond designs to new heights.
This collection comprises a refined, heart-shaped diamond within an emblematic setting that is also heart-shaped. It is based on centuries of history. The Sun King, Louis XIV (who was enamoured by diamonds) bought a large blue diamond which he asked his jeweller to cut into a heart shape for his then-lover, Madame de Montespan. Boasting an impressive 68 carats, it is known today as the Hope or Blue Diamond of France.
Although heart-shaped diamonds are rooted in history, today, they are modern and fresh.
The Anniversary Love collection boasts equilibrium, harmony, and the shine that only natural diamonds possess. Wearing a design from this collection, one feels wrapped in the light that radiates from these heart-shaped gems. The collection comprises solitary ring designs, as well as bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, formed by elegant and unexpected heart-shaped sequences.
The most representative jewel in this collection is the Valentine solitary, which is the perfect representation of contemporary romance. The brilliant cut of the rock highlights its natural light, making it even more luminous. Anniversary Love comprises two exclusive lines called Contrarié and Incrocio. A select group of rings, bracelets and necklaces bear a distinctive design that has become synonymous with the Recarlo name.
The Contrarié Line
The jewels in the Contrarié collection engulf you in light and make you feel like a true diva. Recarlo has captured the exclusive enchantment of a night on the red carpet, dressing its clients in designs that celebrate love and wrap them up in heart-shaped spirals.
The Contrarié ring is the most emblematic piece in the Anniversary Love collection. Equally dazzling is the semi-rigid necklace, or the three-layer bracelet, both of which are designed with heart-shaped diamonds and graced with a scaled sequence of diamonds that hide a titanium spring which guarantees the perfect fit and security. The brand’s mastery and the meticulous work of artisans from Valenza shine in this emblematic line, which is instantly recognisable and which has fast become a symbol of the house of Recarlo.
The Incrocio Line
This line is the ultimate exponent of mastery in jewellery design and refinement. It is made up of a ring, bracelet and earrings. Bearing a sophisticated enchantment and unmistakable beauty, the earrings revive the style canons of the crossed ring and they have become one of the brand’s biggest sellers. They combine scaled heart-shaped diamonds and round brilliant-cut diamonds in a unique cadence.
The bracelet boasts four springs that guarantee comfort and security and they shine with intrinsic luminosity. Once again, scaled heart-shaped and round diamonds create absolute harmony.
The Anniversary Love At Ideal Joyeros
These beautiful items of jewellery can be purchased at Ideal Joyeros, a luxury brand that selects high-end jewellery pieces from across the globe. Grupo Ideal Joyeros was founded in 1973 by Shyam Aswani. His son, Anup, became its Director in 1998 and in 2020, he assumed the Presidency of the Group. Some 49 years after it was founded, Ideal Joyeros is considered one of the most important luxury jewellery chains in Spain. It is present in Marbella, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura. Its stores are staffed by highly qualified experts who can offer you the personal attention you need.