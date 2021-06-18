Inspired by a David Attenborough quote: “Are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?”, Remembering Wildlife is Margot Raggett’s proactive answer to that poignant question. In five years her picture books have channelled funds to 53 wildlife projects in 24 countries – and counting. And it all started with Remembering Elephants.

“Elephants are being wiped out quicker than they are being born and I just thought how shocking if they disappeared on our watch… that our generation could be the last to see elephants in the wild,” says the British wildlife photographer, who was moved to act after a harrowing encounter in Kenya with an elephant killed slowly by a poacher’s arrow. “But suppose it did happen, then a picture book could be the most amazing tribute to what this species was like in the wild.