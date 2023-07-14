By tradition. exotic cars tend to originate in certain areas of the world with most of the action centred around Italy, Germany, the UK and the US, but times have changed and the latest hypercar is likely to pop up anywhere from China to the Middle East.
Words Tony Whitney
By tradition. exotic cars tend to originate in certain areas of the world with most of the action centred around Italy, Germany, the UK and the US, but times have changed and the latest hypercar is likely to pop up anywhere from China to the Middle East.
Words Tony Whitney
The 2023 all-electric Rimac Nevera is a good example here, originating in Croatia, a country most of us do not associate with advanced automotive engineering, although it’s worth noting that the great pioneer of electricity, Nikola Tesla was a Croatian. Despite its non-traditional country of origin, the Nevera is no less interesting and intriguing than products from Maranello, Turin or Stuttgart. It’s an electric hypercar that will run with the best of them and outperform most rivals. And Rimac is no ill-equipped upstart either. Founder, Mate Rimac may have launched the company in his garage (as did Apple’s Steve Jobs) but today, his operation employs over 1,300 people in a modern facility near Zagreb.
Looking at the Nevera’s spec sheet, the first attention grabber is its astonishing level of power. With four powerful electric motors, two up front and two at the rear, the car develops a whopping 1,914-horsepower that will whisk you to 100 km/h in just 1.81-seconds. Keep on going if you’re bold enough and the car will top out at 412-km/h, about the take-off speed of a military fighter jet.
The Nevera is a beautifully sculpted sports car and seems to draw more on traditional supercar themes rather than plunge onto the slippery slope of breaking new ground. An expert eye might detect influences from McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini and even the Jaguar XJ220. It all works exceptionally well and the overall look is cohesive and head-turning. The body structure is carbon fibre and this shows everywhere. Even the interior has finely finished detailing emphasising the material wherever you look. The styling reflects a ‘svelte and organic’ approach rather than the chiselled, ‘folded paper,’ look popular with many contemporary designers.
From a practical standpoint, the Nevera (the name comes from a Mediterranian storm) has its good points and its not so good points. As a dedicated electric vehicle, it prompts lots of questions about range and charging times. Few EV makers achieve the targeted range in real world terms but if Rimac can attain something close to its claimed 550-km range, it will be a major achievement. An 80 per cent charge can be reached in just 19-minutes with the right equipment. Of course, with a motor at each wheel, it goes without saying that the Nevera features all-wheel drive.
The vehicle offers decent space for two occupants and their weekend gear and the cockpit was designed to eliminate as many switches and knobs as possible and take care of most functions with three digital screens. Apart from the areas of carbon fibre trim, the car features highlights of polished aluminium alloy and the kind of opulent leathers and carpeting you’d expect to find in a car costing north of two million euros.
The Nevera is a splendid effort by a start-up and deserves lots of attention from buyers with the assets to invest in a sports car with superlative gimmick-free styling and other-worldly performance. It may not have been built in Bologna but it deserves comparison with the very best in the rarefied field of electric hypercars and will take its place in automotive history.
ENGINE Four electric motors, two up front, two at the rear. Combined output 1,914-horsepower.
TRANSMISSION Direct drive.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 1.81-seconds.
TOP SPEED 412-km/h.
I LIKED Wonderful styling that leans towards inspiration from the past rather than overdone modernity. Stunning performance, but with extensive safety systems to keep everything under control.
I DIDN’T LIKE Hugely expensive. Many would-be buyers may be put off by an emergent carmaker from a country not traditionally known in the industry. Range targets may be tough to attain.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista, Hispano Suiza Carmen, Aspark Owl.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Buyers with the means who are bold enough to give a start-up hypercar maker a try. Enthusiasts who fancy owning a car with Formula One levels of power and performance.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Now available at approximately €2.136.000.