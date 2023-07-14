The 2023 all-electric Rimac Nevera is a good example here, originating in Croatia, a country most of us do not associate with advanced automotive engineering, although it’s worth noting that the great pioneer of electricity, Nikola Tesla was a Croatian. Despite its non-traditional country of origin, the Nevera is no less interesting and intriguing than products from Maranello, Turin or Stuttgart. It’s an electric hypercar that will run with the best of them and outperform most rivals. And Rimac is no ill-equipped upstart either. Founder, Mate Rimac may have launched the company in his garage (as did Apple’s Steve Jobs) but today, his operation employs over 1,300 people in a modern facility near Zagreb.

Looking at the Nevera’s spec sheet, the first attention grabber is its astonishing level of power. With four powerful electric motors, two up front and two at the rear, the car develops a whopping 1,914-horsepower that will whisk you to 100 km/h in just 1.81-seconds. Keep on going if you’re bold enough and the car will top out at 412-km/h, about the take-off speed of a military fighter jet.

The Nevera is a beautifully sculpted sports car and seems to draw more on traditional supercar themes rather than plunge onto the slippery slope of breaking new ground. An expert eye might detect influences from McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini and even the Jaguar XJ220. It all works exceptionally well and the overall look is cohesive and head-turning. The body structure is carbon fibre and this shows everywhere. Even the interior has finely finished detailing emphasising the material wherever you look. The styling reflects a ‘svelte and organic’ approach rather than the chiselled, ‘folded paper,’ look popular with many contemporary designers.