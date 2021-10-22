In the Beginning

Our story starts on the 6th June, 1925 when Rioja was granted its DO status. In addition to the red varieties, three white grapes were permitted: Viura, Malvasía and Garnacha blanca. The prolific Viura soon established itself as the favourite in an era where yield tended to be more desirable than quality. Although two generations have considered Rioja to be a powerhouse for quality red wine production, this did not make itself obvious until the mid1970s. This might also explain why so many of us who first cut our teeth on red Rioja were treated to a seemingly never-ending supply of 1970 and other mature delights. Today, although whites only represent 9% of total Rioja sales, this does not truly reflect their growth over the last decade.

If You Don’t Know What You’re Doing, Leave it to the Experts

Bodegas such as López de Heredia and Marqués de Murrieta became craftsmen of Viura dominated blends, along with a judicious splodge of Malvasía to provide viscosity to pair with Viura’s crisp acidity. However, they realised that prolonged but careful barrel maturation was needed to draw out the aromas of both grapes, particularly Viura. Taste Viña Gravonia or Castillo Ygay to appreciate the complexity achieved by these masters. Not everyone was as diligent or skilful and there were many ‘wannabees’ which failed. A vicious circle was at work: without long maturation, the aromas and flavours of neither Viura nor Malvasía would materialise, but prolonged oaking led to many flabby, oxidised wines. These provided a deterrent to further Rioja Blanco sales.