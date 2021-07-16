By the way, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, of Chevy Chase, MD. and part of Marriott International, Inc., which operates 95 hotels and over 45 residential properties worldwide, is a name to reckon with in the 5 star hotel segment and is synonymous with the concept of ’Tailored Opulence’ that has been the hallmark of this prestigious hotel chain. It is this element of ‘Tailored Opulence’ that the Ritz Carlton Hotel Chain is all set to introduce in the world of cruising – avant-garde design and onboard entertainment that is poised to take cruising to an altogether different level. How about embarking on customised voyages on custom-built yachts? This is exactly what is on offer – seven to ten night itineraries that will offer exceptionally designed visitor experiences both onboard and ashore. Each Ritz Carlton yacht will have space for 149 impeccably designed suites with private terraces.

Carefully designed itineraries that are non-repetitive in terms of ports is one of the highlights of the Ritz-Carlton Super Yacht experience. In the Mediterranean season for instance, Ritz-Carlton have included ports-of-call in the Greek Isles and the Côte d’Azur, while in the Caribbean, discerning travellers have the opportunity to visit outstanding visitor attractions in Puerto Rico, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, as well as Aruba.

Evrima, the first among the three exclusive yachts from The Ritz-Carlton Collection, with its inaugural voyage rescheduled for 10 November in the Caribbean, will regale travellers with the most sophisticated luxury offerings – opulent suites, multiple dining options, high-end entertainment, WiFi and a myriad of watersport activities. Evrima’s outstanding signature restaurant S.E.A. has been designed to perfection by Michelin-starred Chef Sven Elverfeld.