In the super luxurious Yacht sector, there is a new kid in town. The famed Ritz-Carlton hotel chain has come up with a luxurious super yacht, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht, which promises a level of grandeur that has never been witnessed in the luxury cruise industry.
Words: Subhasish Chakraborty, Photography: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
In the super luxurious Yacht sector, there is a new kid in town. The famed Ritz-Carlton hotel chain has come up with a luxurious super yacht, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht, which promises a level of grandeur that has never been witnessed in the luxury cruise industry.
Words: Subhasish Chakraborty, Photography: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
By the way, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, of Chevy Chase, MD. and part of Marriott International, Inc., which operates 95 hotels and over 45 residential properties worldwide, is a name to reckon with in the 5 star hotel segment and is synonymous with the concept of ’Tailored Opulence’ that has been the hallmark of this prestigious hotel chain. It is this element of ‘Tailored Opulence’ that the Ritz Carlton Hotel Chain is all set to introduce in the world of cruising – avant-garde design and onboard entertainment that is poised to take cruising to an altogether different level. How about embarking on customised voyages on custom-built yachts? This is exactly what is on offer – seven to ten night itineraries that will offer exceptionally designed visitor experiences both onboard and ashore. Each Ritz Carlton yacht will have space for 149 impeccably designed suites with private terraces.
Carefully designed itineraries that are non-repetitive in terms of ports is one of the highlights of the Ritz-Carlton Super Yacht experience. In the Mediterranean season for instance, Ritz-Carlton have included ports-of-call in the Greek Isles and the Côte d’Azur, while in the Caribbean, discerning travellers have the opportunity to visit outstanding visitor attractions in Puerto Rico, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, as well as Aruba.
Evrima, the first among the three exclusive yachts from The Ritz-Carlton Collection, with its inaugural voyage rescheduled for 10 November in the Caribbean, will regale travellers with the most sophisticated luxury offerings – opulent suites, multiple dining options, high-end entertainment, WiFi and a myriad of watersport activities. Evrima’s outstanding signature restaurant S.E.A. has been designed to perfection by Michelin-starred Chef Sven Elverfeld.
The Ritz-Carlton endeavour is to convert cruising into a private yacht experience and as far as the interiors are concerned, the essence is on a ‘Unified Flow’ with one designer’s trademark instead of multiple designers. With this in mind, Ritz-Carlton have commissioned the renowned Tillberg Design of Sweden and the collaborative effort promises industry-defining sea accommodations and onboard luxury. The ambience inside is residential and the interiors evoke freedom.
All suites of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will be soundproof and feature all the luxurious offerings which guests of Ritz-Carlton hotels on land are familiar with – king sized bed, double vanity bathroom, luxury linens for instance. Apart from the legendary services for which the Ritz-Carlton brand is so renowned, the yachts will also redefine the cruise industry crew-guest ratio with one crew member assigned for every discerning guest.
As far as the Deck Plan is concerned, the yacht will have eight passenger decks, starting from deck three to ten. The Marina and The Marina Terrace is on Deck 3, living room, boutique, main dining and meeting rooms on Deck 4, terrace suites, loft suites and the pool will be on Deck 5, Decks 6, 7 and 8 are reserved for onboard bars and restaurants. Deck 9 is the place for the gym, fitness studio, beauty salon, launderette and the onboard medical centre. The uppermost deck, Deck 10, is where the ship’s Observatory is located offering mesmerising sea views and coming with an exclusive helipad.
When it comes to fine dining, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will offer a bewildering array of world cuisine onboard. The Talaat Nam restaurant, for instance, will serve authentic South East Asian cuisine with an exclusive Sushi bar as an additional add-on, whereas the S.E.A. will serve European cuisine with an à la carte menu. Mistral will be the venue for the seafood bar and if insider information is anything to go by, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will offer the day’s freshest catches. The Bar, I am told, will recreate an intimate lounge experience, with cocktails and Champagnes that will come with caviar pairings.
Carefully curated itineraries will cater to the distinctive segments – sightseeing of iconic landmarks, immersive cultural experiences, activity oriented programmes and authentic gastronomic/culinary journeys. Cruise experts have been hinting at the prospect of itineraries that might have a tie-up with Ritz-Carlton hotels. Consider for instance the Canada & New England segment. In the autumn months, much of Canada’s east coast offers a temperate climate, which is just ideal for cruising and exploring the cultural diversity, sightseeing and adventurous jaunts for visitors. Ritz-Carlton Yacht’s Canada cruises will go that extra mile to integrate selected destinations of the United States and even Iceland for an unparalleled cruise experience.
The Ritz-Carlton luxury cruises are targeted at wealthy global travellers, and fares range from $3,100 to $10,100, which isn’t surprising given the opulence and sophistication on offer. For instance, the 7 nights Canada cruise – Halifax, Nova Scotia/Boston, Massachusetts is priced at USD $6,537, plus USD $337 per pax. All fares are on a double occupancy per person basis. Bear in mind that all reservations require you to pay the full amount 120 days prior to your departure date.
When it comes to inoculation, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is pretty strict and inoculation requirements vary from country to country. A signed and globally acceptable Vaccination Certificate is mandatory and failure to comply with the strict inoculation standards might even result in cancellation of your reservation.
These days, the trend for cruising with family is growing phenomenally and often there are children accompanying. To reach out to the young ones, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has come up with an exclusive Ritz-Kids programme aimed at encouraging children to explore the world together with Mum and Dad. The Ritz-Kids is educative and in the holiday season the programmes will be fun-filled and exciting with lots of thrills. What about the dress code? Although there is no strict dress code onboard, it is expected that guests do not dress outlandishly. During the daytime one can wear casuals while in the evening T-shirts and bathing robes are a strict No!No! You should be extra careful when stepping inside the ship’s signature restaurant Aqua where the dress code is elegant and wearing collared shirts and evening dresses would be the best option.
In the cruise industry the mood is upbeat which is well reflected in the words of the CEO for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Douglas Prothero: “We have been thrilled with the response to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and look forward to continuing to build on that success, delivering experiences truly unlike any other on the market.” As the world of cruising is on the verge of a major milestone in terms of an industry defining ultra-luxury ‘Super Yacht’ experience, courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the anonymous sailor’s song – “Sail away from the safe harbour. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, dream, discover” is perhaps the most appropriate truism as technology and sophistication weds blissfully with the natural world – our oceans.