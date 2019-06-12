The New Collection

Every year Roche Bobois produces two new collections, and like a major fashion brand the Spring and Autumn collection debuts are big events in the design world. “We’re unique because Roche Bobois is so much more than just a maker of quality furniture and décor,” says Cécile. “Yes, everything is made in Europe from the finest quality materials, but what distinguishes us above all is the fact that this is a design-driven brand that draws inspiration from the very finest creativity available in the world.”

It’s a commitment to design quality that has produced many innovations in style and material, and given the brand its share of iconic classics. In addition to sourcing top young talent and working with renowned names such as Christian Lacroix, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Kenzo Takada, Roche Bobois also gives its designers the freedom to experiment and explore before selecting the very best creations for its new lines. The latest Spring Collection 2019 is a classic example of this, making this one of the most exciting labels of furniture haute couture in the world.

Spring 2019!

Exciting news for this summer is the release of a special outdoor selection of the signature Mah Jong sofas. Made from special durable materials, Mah Jong features sumptuous fabric by Missoni in inspiring sea and sky blue tones and comes with a specially made base with functional side-table extensions. It adds a touch of French Riviera glamour to Marbella terraces while the Angel outdoor series by Silvana Angeletti and Daniele Ruzza offers elegant simplicity and functionality.