BTHVN Calling

The acronym Beethoven used to sign many of his works is the motif for his anniversary, each letter representing an aspect of his life.

B for Bonn cosmopolitan

Cast in bronze, sculpted in stone and printed on everything from tea towels to traffic lights, Beethoven’s image is inescapable in his native city. Born into a family of court musicians and tutored under his father’s drunken tyranny, at five the wünderkind was paraded around high society salons like a prize pet. Elegy for a Dead Poodle, which he composed aged 12, may have been autobiographical! At 22 he left his abusers behind for Vienna where Mozart grudgingly conceded: “This youth will someday make a noise in the world.”

T for Tonkünstler (composer)

He raised the roof at public concerts and eyebrows in royal circles where music was traditionally background entertainment only. Young Ludwig’s grand compositions demanded an audience and he would explode with rage if anyone talked over his performances. Furthermore, while court musicians wore wigs and silk stockings ‘Upstairs’ but ate ‘Downstairs’ with the servants, Ludwig demanded a seat at the high table, wore commoner’s clothes and reminded one contemporary of ‘an unlicked bear cub’. He composed 650 complete works, including nine symphonies and the opera Fidelio.

H for Humanist

Like John Lennon, Beethoven wrote about world peace. He openly sympathised with the ideals of the French Revolution, to the dismay of his royal patrons. They boycotted the premier of his Ninth Symphony because its final movement, Ode to Joy, celebrates equality and the universal brotherhood of man.

V for Visionary

Beethoven’s maverick style and innovative compositions were ground breaking. His choral symphonies introduced vocals to classical music and he wrote seven versions of his Seventh and Eighth Symphonies for different combinations of instruments.

N for Nature Lover

Only 32 when his hearing started to fail, Beethoven quit performing and retreated to the countryside in despair. Nature came to his rescue. His ‘Pastoral’ Sixth Symphony, composed while he roamed the meadows ‘air conducting’ and scribbling down notes, is filled with musical allegories to babbling brooks and birdsong. ‘The woods, the trees, and the rocks give a man the inspiration he needs’, he wrote.