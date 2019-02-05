The stately Cullinan is powered by a 563-horsepower 6.75-litre twin-turbo V-12 that offers vast amounts of torque and exceptional refinement and quietness. A new all-wheel drive system is featured, the first for any Rolls, along with all-wheel steering. The transmission is a ZF 8-speed. Rolls-Royce believes that many owners will use their Cullinan off-road, citing the Middle East markets as an example of this need.

The vehicle is thus fully capable of taking on very rugged territory. Expectedly, the interior is a total delight and no rival uses quite as much leather, fine wood veneers and plush carpets. Rolls-Royce has exceptional standards when it comes to interior trim and nothing approaches the opulent ambiance of these magnificent vehicles. As with other products from this maker, there are lots of bespoke options that help owners build a one-of-a-kind SUV.

According to Rolls-Royce, very few vehicles leave the plant with the basic specification, most buyers choosing to add bespoke touches. The Cullinan is a very expensive vehicle, but perhaps not as costly as many observers were forecasting prior to launch. In terms of prestige, there’s nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce and this one adds lots of practicality and capability to make it something very special indeed. This standout upscale SUV would probably make a name for itself even without the Spirit of Ecstasy and the Parthenon grille.

ENGINE: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V-12, 563-horsepower.

TRANSMISSION: 8-speed ZF automatic.

ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h in approx. 6.5-seconds.

TOP SPEED: 250 km/h estimated.

I LIKED: Outstanding comfort and cabin ambience combined with impressive engineering. Superlative quality throughout, plus serious off-road capability. This is without doubt the ultimate in luxury practicality.

I DIDN’T LIKE: Rolls-Royce was a little late for the SUV party, but hopefully, the demand is there for what must be the leading product in its class.

MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Bentley Bentayga, high-end Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW SUVs plus upcoming luxury rivals from Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin and others.

WHO DRIVES ONE? Buyers who simply want the best of the best and are willing to pay for it.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Approximately €315.000. Available during the first quarter of 2019.

WORDS TONY WHITNEY PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ROLLS-ROYCE