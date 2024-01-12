It’s interesting to contemplate that the very first car from the fabled UK ultra-luxury car builder back in 1904 could just as easily have used electricity instead of petrol. Back in the early part of the 20th century electric cars were hugely popular, topping 38 per cent of all cars sold in the US. When the Hon. Charles Rolls and Henry (later Sir Henry) Royce were toiling over their first model, electric cars had been around for over a decade so it’s not difficult to imagine the two great men having a friendly argument regarding ‘petrol or electric’ back in those pioneering days. It is recorded that Rolls did predict the success of electric cars before he even met Royce, but only “when fixed charging stations can be arranged.”

Whatever history records, it’s taken Rolls-Royce a very long time to build a fully electric production car but connoisseurs of the marque will find that the wait has been very much worthwhile. From a basic engineering standpoint the big luxury coupé is based on the current Phantom and the Cullinan SUV.

The bodywork could be described as ‘fastback’ and the configuration is coupé rather than saloon. The car looks a lot like a Rolls-Royce Wraith and, in fact, will replace that model which is being discontinued. It’s a big vehicle for a two-door but the overall appearance is stunning, though with the conservative, rather aristocratic touches expected of a Rolls. It has the rear-hinged ‘suicide’ doors of some other Rolls-Royce models and inside the door, you’ll find a rather fine umbrella cunningly stowed. One detail that’s changed is the famed Spirit of Ecstasy badge atop what for decades was a radiator grille. It’s lowered and more streamlined this time around and according to Rolls-Royce, is closer to the drawings penned during the earliest days of the company.