Rome: A Timeless Seduction

You must see the Pantheon, in the city centre. It possesses such a remarkable and timeless elegance. Originally built by Hadrian as a temple to the Roman gods, it’s the best-preserved example of ancient Roman architecture. The oculus, a circular opening at the apex of its dome, allows sunlight to stream into the cavernous interior which illuminates the marble columns and the intricate detailing adorning its walls. As I stepped inside I felt I had travelled back in time as I witnessed the full genius of Roman engineering and the reverence paid to their gods.

Close by lies the Piazza Navona, built atop the ancient Stadium of Domitian. This is Rome at its most baroque and flamboyant: fountains by Bernini, façades by Borromini, and gelato sold in every conceivable hue of pistachio. Here, la passeggiata, that uniquely Italian ritual of aimless, graceful strolling, takes on an operatic flair. Roman couples, arm in arm, move as if choreographed by Fellini. No Roman itinerary is complete without the Forum. Walk among the broken columns, and you’ll hear Cicero declaiming in the rustle of olive leaves. From here, clamber up the Palatine Hill, named after palatium, which gave us the word ‘palace’.

Then, like any dutiful tourist, make your way to the Colosseum. Named not for its size (though it is colossal) but for the colossal statue of Nero that once stood nearby, which was finished in 80 AD as the largest amphitheatre ever built. It’s a symbol of ancient engineering prowess. Its imposing facade evokes the great spectacles of gladiatorial combat that once filled its arena: a word which comes from the Latin harena, meaning sand, which covered the floor to soak up blood. It’s open from 9 am to one hour before sunset. However I warn you that it’s very crowded and with such queues it’s probably better enjoyed from the outside. As I stood in its shadow I could almost hear the echoes of a bygone era. I marvelled at the precision with which its arches were crafted and the sheer scale of its construction.

If you seek a taste of the dolce far niente (‘the sweetness of doing nothing’), cross the Tiber to Trastevere, the ‘other’ side of Rome, its bohemian twin and meaning ‘across the Tiber’ which retains that outsider charm. It has that drop in pace so essential when visiting a city. It’s definitely one of the capital’s prettiest districts. Here among the small and winding ivy-draped lanes of Trastevere I climbed up to San Pietro in Montorio and its courtyard housing the architecturally impressive Tempietto, housing Bramante’s circular colonnaded tomb. It’s a masterpiece of harmony, expressing the High Renaissance at its acme and marking the traditional spot of St. Peter’s martyrdom.

Across Rome the Baroque facades are arresting in their extravagance. The churches are an invitation to perceive the divine. There are several exponents of this Baroque style which Rome so influentially gave to the world. Bernini is best to be revered at the Gallery Borghese. My favourite architect of the period is Borromini, a pioneer and a visionary who rivalled Bernini in gaining the patronage from the sequence of popes. His style was dramatic, pure, and clever to the extreme. You only have to peer up at the walls and ceilings of the church Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza to see how brilliantly he has crafted a sense of harmony, often from impossible angles. Likewise at the church San Carlo alle Quattro Fontane he has managed to conjure up concave and convex beauty from extraordinary tight architectural proportions.