Marbella, the jewel of Spain’s sun-soaked Costa del Sol, is a glamorous and lively destination that attracts sun worshippers, party-goers, and luxury seekers from around the globe. With its beautiful beaches, charming old town, and vibrant nightlife, Marbella has something for everyone. But it’s not just the sand and sea that has people flocking to this coastal paradise. The city’s thriving rooftop bar scene is fast becoming a must-visit for anyone looking to elevate their Marbella experience, quite literally.
Words Jennifer Pelegrin, Photography Courtesy Of The Respective Venues
Perched high above the bustling streets, Marbella’s rooftop bars offer breathtaking views, delectable drinks, and sumptuous settings, making them the perfect spots for an unforgettable evening under the stars. Whether you’re sipping a refreshing cocktail while watching the sun set over the Mediterranean or dancing the night away to a live DJ set, these rooftop bars are a treat for all your senses.
To guide you through the mesmerising collection of sky-high venues, we’ve handpicked the top rooftop bars in Marbella, each boasting its own distinct character and appeal. Stay tuned as we reveal the prime locations for sweeping panoramas, creative libations, and unparalleled atmosphere, presenting the quintessential Marbella rooftop experience.
Air Rooftop Bar
Elevate your Marbella nightlife experience at Air Rooftop Bar & Signature Cocktail Terrace. Boasting panoramic views of Marbella and Puerto Banús, this stylish sky club opened its season on May 2nd, quickly becoming a go-to destination for a memorable night out.
The chic deck and bar, combined with breathtaking vistas, provide an unrivaled ambiance perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. The contemporary décor, featuring elegant water features, vertical greenery, and captivating aqua pools, adds to the sophisticated atmosphere.
Air Rooftop Bar presents a delectable selection of made-to-order cocktails, Champagne, and oysters, inviting you to indulge in style. Sushi enthusiasts can also savour an array of sushi and snacks, making it an ideal spot for socialising or enjoying a romantic evening.
Resident DJs and live entertainment keep the vibe lively and energetic, so that Air Rooftop Bar is the ideal venue to top off a great night out. With a summer calendar full of exciting events and parties, this rooftop venue caters to both casual outings and special occasions.
Belvue Rooftop Bar
Nestled atop the chic Amàre Beach Hotel Marbella, the Belvue Rooftop Bar is a remarkable destination that offers a feast for the senses. This luxurious oasis, overlooking the glistening Mediterranean Sea, is the embodiment of sophistication and elegance, making it an ideal spot for an exquisite evening out.
Belvue Rooftop Bar prides itself on providing not only breathtaking views of Marbella’s coastline but also an exclusive and stylish atmosphere. When you step onto the rooftop, you’ll be instantly captivated by the sleek design and elegant furnishings that invite you to unwind and savour the moment .
As the sun begins to set, the panoramic vistas of the sea and Marbella’s skyline take on a magical hue, offering a truly enchanting experience. Belvue’s expert mixologists will entice you with an impressive menu of signature cocktails, crafted with passion and precision, while the curated selection of wines and Champagnes cater to even the most discerning palates.
The Belvue Rooftop Bar also features live performances with DJ sets, singers and musicians that add an extra touch of excitement to the already vibrant atmosphere. The pulsating beats and soothing melodies perfectly complement the stunning surroundings, ensuring an unforgettable rooftop experience in the heart of Marbella.
Nomad Lounge
Step into a world of glamour and sophistication at Nomad Lounge Rooftop Bar, recently opened and already one of the top rooftop venues in Marbella. The lively ambiance, combined with breathtaking views of Aloha Golf Course, the mountains, and elegant décor, make this venue truly exceptional.
Nomad Lounge is the ideal spot to watch the sun dip below the horizon, as the air fills with music ranging from upbeat tracks to relaxed rhythms, creating the perfect backdrop for engaging conversations or an exciting night out. The bar is alive with guests enjoying expertly crafted cocktails and indulging in a selection of small plates from the lounge menu, including oysters and beef tartare.
As the evening unfolds, the atmosphere becomes even more electrifying with the start of live entertainment shows, drawing the crowd into the party spirit. Nomad Lounge Rooftop Bar captures the essence of celebration and indulgence, allowing guests to unwind and soak up the festive vibe of this stunning spot on the Costa del Sol.
Virazón Rooftop Bar
Marbella’s vibrant nightlife scene wouldn’t be complete without its incredible rooftop bars, and Virazón Rooftop is one of the most notable destinations. This stunning bar, located on the rooftop of the Hotel Lima Marbella, boasts 360-degree panoramic views of the city, including the charming old town, La Concha mountain, and the sparkling Mediterranean sea.
The rooftop space is open from 1 pm to midnight and can accommodate up to 210 people. During the summer months, the venue stays open until 2 am, making it an excellent spot to dance the night away under the stars.
Virazón Rooftop extends a full range of drinks, cocktails, and delicacies, all at affordable prices. During the high season, they also offer a selection of small plates and delicacies from their menu.
The venue hosts acoustic concerts every Saturday at sunset, except for August, when they feature DJ sessions. The bar has welcomed many renowned national artists, including El Niño de Elche, La Bien Querida, and Jota de los Planetas. Throughout the year, they also host book presentations and poetry recitals.
Virazón Rooftop is not just for hotel guests; it’s open to everyone who wants to enjoy a unique cultural space in the heart of Marbella. This summer, the bar will also feature exhibitions from local recognised artists, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the city’s cultural side.
Sky Lounge – Benabola Hotel
And finally, we come to our last and certainly not least rooftop bar in Marbella – the breathtaking Sky Lounge. Situated in the heart of Puerto Banús, this exquisite bar offers stunning views that will turn any evening into a cherished memory.
From the unique setting of the Benabola Sky Lounge, you can soak up panoramic views of the luxury marina, the Mediterranean Sea, and the magnificent Sierra Blanca mountains. This is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular views in Puerto Banús and one that will leave you mesmerised.
The exclusive atmosphere and ambient chill-out vibes make Sky Lounge the perfect place to unwind and relax. With a drinks menu that includes cocktails, handpicked wines, spirits, and soft drinks, you’re sure to find the ideal drink to suit your tastes.
To add to the overall ambiance, Sky Lounge plays the best in deep house music, creating an atmosphere that’s perfect for an unforgettable night out with friends or a romantic evening with your special someone.
As we conclude our tour of Marbella’s rooftop bars, we hope you’ve discovered a new world of high-flying entertainment and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re a visitor looking for a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean or a local seeking an exclusive atmosphere to unwind, Marbella’s rooftop bars are must-visit destinations. So, next time you’re in town, don’t forget to elevate your experience and enjoy the city’s nightlife from a whole new perspective.