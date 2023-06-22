Sky Lounge – Benabola Hotel

And finally, we come to our last and certainly not least rooftop bar in Marbella – the breathtaking Sky Lounge. Situated in the heart of Puerto Banús, this exquisite bar offers stunning views that will turn any evening into a cherished memory.

From the unique setting of the Benabola Sky Lounge, you can soak up panoramic views of the luxury marina, the Mediterranean Sea, and the magnificent Sierra Blanca mountains. This is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular views in Puerto Banús and one that will leave you mesmerised.

The exclusive atmosphere and ambient chill-out vibes make Sky Lounge the perfect place to unwind and relax. With a drinks menu that includes cocktails, handpicked wines, spirits, and soft drinks, you’re sure to find the ideal drink to suit your tastes.

To add to the overall ambiance, Sky Lounge plays the best in deep house music, creating an atmosphere that’s perfect for an unforgettable night out with friends or a romantic evening with your special someone.

www.benabola.com/sky-lounge

As we conclude our tour of Marbella’s rooftop bars, we hope you’ve discovered a new world of high-flying entertainment and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re a visitor looking for a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean or a local seeking an exclusive atmosphere to unwind, Marbella’s rooftop bars are must-visit destinations. So, next time you’re in town, don’t forget to elevate your experience and enjoy the city’s nightlife from a whole new perspective.