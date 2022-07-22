Clearly the most pervasive negative is that rosé is not for real men and is best left to the fairer sex. When rosé finally became an established universal drink, men who drank it were referred to as brosé (Bros’ rosé – geddit?)

Another myth is that it is never a serious accompaniment to food, being neither fish nor fowl in the vinous sense, and can only be acceptable as a light-hearted aperitif. In its most simplistic guise, most of us assume that, if white wine comes from white grapes and red from red grapes, rosé must be a mix of both. Wrong. 75 per cent of wine of any shade comes from red grapes, and since man started crushing grapes all wine was rosé, or to be totally accurate, orange. Why does colour matter when colour is not reflected in the taste? The colour of red wine is provided by the skins and can be adjusted by the length of time the freshly pressed must is left in contact with them. Here we arrive at a somewhat conflictive area, as it has been proved systematically in rigidly controlled tastings that experts, winemakers and sommeliers are unable to tell the difference by taste alone. Impossible? Just try it. Get someone to pour a glass of each and then do a blind tasting. In the highly unlikely event that you can identify the colour of the wine correctly by taste, you are in the tiny minority of people capable of doing this, and it will more likely to be down to serendipity than any other factor.