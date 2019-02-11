There can be no better guarantee of utter seclusion and first-class everything – plus your own chef, butler, pool, big fancy bath, monarch-sized bed and views worth a king’s ransom.

Traditionally, until the Queen sold it off, Britain’s sovereign heirs honeymooned on the Royal Yacht Britannia to escape prying telephoto lenses although it had a cursed reputation. Four royal couples who launched their married life aboard have since divorced. Loved-up younger royals have been expanding their horizons and today the world is their oyster.

They can Google up a host of regal resorts and castaway private islands set up with MI6-level security (although it doesn’t always work). Better still, we ordinary folk can follow in their sandy footprints. Feast your eyes on six love nests you can book online that have received right royal approval.