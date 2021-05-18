But the injection of Jaguar’s motorsport lineage didn’t stop with the first production car; they went on to test many lightweight variants during the 1960s, including the highly coveted Low-Drag Coupe, a racer styled after the D-type that featured a sleek and streamlined aluminium shell. The E-type, never intended for racing, actually went on to become a fairly successful track car, dominating in races on tight, twisty circuits. Jag’s new lightweight chassis was potent enough to worry Enzo Ferrari, who very swiftly commissioned upgrades to Ferrari’s already formidable 250 GTO.

Despite many successes on home turf, the British-born E-type would struggle with longer straights, common to events like Le Mans. The E-type certainly wasn’t the marque’s most accomplished racer, but its legacy lives on like no other.

To commemorate this monumental motoring milestone, Jaguar’s Classic division is lovingly revisiting the evergreen recipe, the quintessentially British automotive mecca that is the E-type. A total run of completely renovated roadsters and coupés, sold in pairs, will be limited to just 12 examples in total. To announce this exclusive venture, Jaguar Classic gave a glimpse of the ‘new’ E-types, mirroring the first cars revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961 – an Opalescent Gunmetal Grey fixed-head coupé and a British Racing Green roadster.