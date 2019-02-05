A starchitect is an architectural celebrity whose very name adds prestige and value to a project. As a result, such a designer seldom works on private homes or small projects, but is in demand to lead design teams that create large public and corporate projects such as railway stations, airports, stadiums, conference centres, modern parliament buildings, university campuses, museums, concert halls, resort hotels and of course skyscraper headquarters and luxurious apartment towers.

Santiago Calatrava may not rank among the most famous starchitects, but simply being one of a very select group of world-renowned names in this field is quite something, and as such he is one of the most illustrious Spain has produced in the fields of design, architecture, engineering, and art since the era of Picasso, Dalí and Gaudi. His professional career took off not in his home city of Valencia, but in Switzerland, and has since spread across Europe and far beyond.

Artist, Designer and Engineer

Architecture is in many ways the coming together of art, design and engineering, for an architect works with shapes, textures, tones and light, but is ultimately responsible for the construction of often complicated, large-scale buildings that have to be safe, functional and stand the test of time. Most, however, rely on qualified engineers for this side of things, but Calatrava is unusual in adding a second degree in civil engineering to his original one in architecture.

Having graduated in architecture from the Polytechnic University of Valencia, he therefore enrolled at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich, where the greater understanding of physics and structural engineering opened up new dimensions. Inspired by the pioneering work in structural reinforced concrete of early 20th century Swiss engineer Robert Maillart, Calatrava realised that “with an adequate combination of force and mass, you can create emotion.”

Upon completing his doctorate in 1981 he opened up his own office in Zürich, which became his home after he married a local woman. Never much of a designer of homes, his future took another path, creating exhibition halls, warehouses and the first of the bridges that would truly launch his career. Indeed, where others focused on villas, Santiago Calatrava became known as more of an industrial architect, and one of the leading ones of our times at that.