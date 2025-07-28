Santiago Lastra of KOL

From Mugaritz, Santiago moved to Copenhagen. Unlike many chefs, he did not head to Noma, although René Redzepi would ultimately play a significant part in his career. Instead, he began a development course at the prestigious Nordic Food Lab in the University of Copenhagen, researching how to make tortillas using Nordic grains. The project proved to be a great inspiration, and he began a series of pop-up events worldwide – in 27 countries – cooking dishes inspired by Mexican recipes but prepared with local ingredients. This took him to places as far-flung as France, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Sweden, and Russia.

While in Russia in 2016, the chef received a message that would change the course of his career. His world tour had introduced him to many global chefs, food writers, and journalists. René Redzepi wished to take Noma to Mexico for a seven-week pop-up in Tulum in the country’s southwest, and he was looking for a project manager. Santiago’s name was recommended, so Noma contacted the chef. After meeting René, he was offered the job on the spot and had just nine days to organise the first research trip.

In the months leading up to the opening of Noma Mexico in 2017, Santiago learned more about his homeland’s people, cuisine, and ingredients than ever before. Unlike Europe, where nationality and culture shaped many of the same ingredients, Mexico was vast and varied, and local ingredients changed dramatically throughout its regions. Inspired by the social impact a restaurant like Noma could make – and now armed with greater pride in the food and culture of his homeland – he decided that his future lay in a restaurant rather than a research laboratory.