San Pedro Fine Dining

The setting is the charming heart of San Pedro Alcántara; close enough to absorb its atmosphere but thanks to a position somewhat raised from the road also private. This allows you to see and feel the town without being disturbed by it. Just as it blends cultural influences, so the décor and ambience of Savor is a harmony of stylish and cosy, with traditional values such as attentive service balancing the modern culinary creativity of the chef and his team.

The wine list is good too, so you won’t want for options, and the fact that the cocktails offered are capable of winning prizes says enough. Savor is also the proud winner of prestigious tapas competitions in both San Pedro and Málaga, and its terrace area is popular with those who come to enjoy a drink and sample Pablo’s ability to raise this mainstay of Spanish cuisine to an altogether new level.

With a chef of this standing, however, Savor is above all known for its inspiring á la carte menu and tasting experiences. Pablo works with local suppliers of fresh produce, so the menu follows the seasons, with spring adding exciting new options filled with the restaurant’s trademark flavour and colour. They are the product of a skilful melange of cultural traditions that injects dishes you think you know with added intensity and taste. It is this which makes the restaurant stand out and become a dining experience you will want to come back to.

The tasting menus in particular are a real treat, and are paired with delicious wines. We sampled one, consisting of snacks, tapas aperitifs, seafood soup, fish and meat dish, followed by dessert. Its name is Arte, and that is exactly what it is – a gorgeous ode to the technical and creative artistry of an exciting young chef.