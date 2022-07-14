Following the success of SAY Carbon Yachts Ibiza and Mallorca, the luxury yacht company continues its expansion across Europe with the launch of SAY Carbon Yachts Marbella, and the recent announcement of the new SAY 52 model.
SAY Carbon Yachts is the most technologically advanced manufacturer for carbon built luxurious day boats. The models are ultra-light, fast and powerful, a ‘sportscar on water,’ yet are manufactured with 50 per cent less fuel consumption compared to their peer group. The brand also ‘electrified’ yachting with the SAY 29E (in addition to the SAY 29), offering silent boating in style; the innovative technology provided by e-mobility pioneers, Kreisel Electric, enables top speeds of up to 40 knots, while consuming only 25 l/h at a cruising speed of 22 knots. Significantly, it was recognised as the world’s fastest production built electric boat.
The May launch of the SAY Carbon Yachts Marbella dealership showcased the latest SAY Carbon Yacht, the SAY 42, of length 12.96m, which has all the advantages of the SAY 29, including the light-weight carbon hydrodynamic hull and the Volvo Penta 430HP low-emission engine (using only 50 litres of fuel at an average speed of 20 knots), which enables breathtaking acceleration of 0 to 50 knots within seconds, but with more space for increased comfort and a master bedroom to make it a real ‘weekender’ boat, with a capacity for up to 12 people. The brand has revealed that its newest boat, the SAY 52, will be launching at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival. This model will boast the same SAY DNA, but will be the first yacht in its class to be optionally equipped with an electric hybrid system, enabling silent boating in the marina and in sheltered bays, as well as a boost for unique top speeds. It will have a length of 15.75m, supporting 12 passengers, with a master bedroom and bathroom, and a kitchen.
The Marbella dealership was launched by Sascha Falk, Managing Partner of SAY Carbon Yachts Marbella. Falk’s company, FRD Group, a full service property company, also conceived Ocean View Marbella, a bespoke development of 44 private sea view residences in the hills above Marbella, overlooking landscaped gardens, with 180 degree ocean views of the Mediterranean and beyond to Gibraltar and Africa, which is due to complete in 2024.
As Sacha Falk says: “When I created Ocean View, I wanted to bring a wider lifestyle offering to the Andalusian coast too, therefore Louis Concierge was born, but most importantly we are now bringing SAY Carbon Yachts to Marbella to reinvent its boating heritage, with purchase and charter opportunities. SAY Carbon Yachts are carbon masterpieces, they are pioneers of lightness, which allows this incredible acceleration, and they are made from the most luxurious materials and offering the highest comfort. It is modern and timeless, it really is a piece of art.”
Designed by Austrian born Karl Wagner, one of the most experienced carbon specialists in Europe, with the goal of creating the most efficient yachts, the idea behind SAY Carbon Yachts is to provide buyers of prestigious homes with the opportunity to purchase a SAY Carbon Yacht to use as a day boat. Before joining SAY Carbon Yachts, Karl and his 700 employees at the company Carbo Tech were one of the largest producers of carbon-fibre-reinforced components in the automobile industry. His customer base included Aston Martin, McLaren and Porsche. He is now applying his carbon expertise to the yachting industry, bringing a material that has already been used extensively and proved successful not just in motorsports but construction, aviation and other high-tech applications too.
His career highlights include gaining the contract for the worldwide first carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) monocoque for road cars, and working with Sebastian Vettel on his inaugural victory driving for Scuderia Toro Rosso at Monza in 2008, in a protective monocoque produced by Carbo Tech. At 21, he was the youngest ever to win a Grand Prix.
Karl Wagner, CEO SAY Carbon Yachts, says: “We are excited to expand SAY Carbon Yachts to Marbella; the international audience and year-round weather makes it the perfect location for the launch. We’re delighted to have Sascha Falk leading the charge for us in taking our expertise to a new destination, with lightweight construction, unique acceleration and agility, plus fuel consumption reduction while still increasing range. We’re thrilled that he is also exploring Dubai and Miami and taking us to new territories too.”
All SAY Carbon Yachts are handcrafted with the latest technology in Germany. The iconic designs are highly efficient with eye-catching hull lines. Every model has a unique ‘wavecutting’ hull that slices easily through the water with side wings offering maximum stability, and additional support from a Seakeeper gyro-stabiliser. Future plans for SAY Carbon Yachts include the introduction of SAY Carbon Yachts to Dubai, UAE. The first yachts will arrive in Dubai in September or October 2022, with intentions to expand to other areas of the Middle East. As well as this, SAY Carbon Yachts Miami is starting to take shape with plans for a sales office and partnerships with concierge and hotels.
