SAY Carbon Yachts is the most technologically advanced manufacturer for carbon built luxurious day boats. The models are ultra-light, fast and powerful, a ‘sportscar on water,’ yet are manufactured with 50 per cent less fuel consumption compared to their peer group. The brand also ‘electrified’ yachting with the SAY 29E (in addition to the SAY 29), offering silent boating in style; the innovative technology provided by e-mobility pioneers, Kreisel Electric, enables top speeds of up to 40 knots, while consuming only 25 l/h at a cruising speed of 22 knots. Significantly, it was recognised as the world’s fastest production built electric boat.

The May launch of the SAY Carbon Yachts Marbella dealership showcased the latest SAY Carbon Yacht, the SAY 42, of length 12.96m, which has all the advantages of the SAY 29, including the light-weight carbon hydrodynamic hull and the Volvo Penta 430HP low-emission engine (using only 50 litres of fuel at an average speed of 20 knots), which enables breathtaking acceleration of 0 to 50 knots within seconds, but with more space for increased comfort and a master bedroom to make it a real ‘weekender’ boat, with a capacity for up to 12 people. The brand has revealed that its newest boat, the SAY 52, will be launching at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival. This model will boast the same SAY DNA, but will be the first yacht in its class to be optionally equipped with an electric hybrid system, enabling silent boating in the marina and in sheltered bays, as well as a boost for unique top speeds. It will have a length of 15.75m, supporting 12 passengers, with a master bedroom and bathroom, and a kitchen.

The Marbella dealership was launched by Sascha Falk, Managing Partner of SAY Carbon Yachts Marbella. Falk’s company, FRD Group, a full service property company, also conceived Ocean View Marbella, a bespoke development of 44 private sea view residences in the hills above Marbella, overlooking landscaped gardens, with 180 degree ocean views of the Mediterranean and beyond to Gibraltar and Africa, which is due to complete in 2024.