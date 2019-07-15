The Rise of the Scandinavian Design School

It all began with Denmark’s own version of Art Nouveau and Jugendstil, called Skønvirke, or beautiful work. The early examples belonging to this style were typical of the Art Nouveau movement in that they sought to represent the sensual, flowing forms of nature, but by the 1930s a newer, more industrial and less ornate shape was taking hold of the modern world, and Scandinavia was very much a part of this process. Leading figures to emerge in the post-war era, when Nordic design really took off and conquered the world, were the Finnish architects Alvar Aalto and Eero Saarinen, the Danish designer of the famous Sydney Opera House, Jørn Utzon, and the school of Danish industrial and furniture designers Verner Panton, Poul Henningsen, Hans Jorgensen Wegner, Arne Jacobsen, and Børge Mogensen.

Whether they were giving a very new shape to familiar items such as chairs, lamps, furniture or even homes and machinery, these ground-breaking creative minds were among the finest in the world, and together they established Scandinavian design in the global eye and gave rise to its golden age in the 1950s and 60s. It’s a heritage that is built upon icons such as the uniquely aerodynamic Saab cars and aeroplanes, the futuristic home utensils of Bodum, the advanced sound and style of Bang & Olufsen, the sleek comfort of Bo Concept, and the thinking that lay behind Utzon’s sails for the Sydney Opera House. Alvar Aalto focused greatly on natural materials, such as the wood of his native Finland, but also experimented with new manufacturing processes that made it pliable and structurally strong. Saarinen, by contrast, was more futuristic, and in addition to such enduring icons as the Tulip Chair and the Wood Chair, was responsible for American landmarks such as the famous Gateway Arch in St Louis, the TWA Flight Center, and Dulles International Airport in Washington DC.

Arne Jacobsen, also an architect, became famous for chair designs that were to change the way we sit, for his creations range from sought-after design icons to familiar modern seats around the world. Poul Henningsen led the way in lamp design, though he too drafted iconic chairs that complement the furniture of Borge Mogensen and Verner Panton, as well as the textile designs of another leading figure of the Scandinavian style, Maija Isola. Together, they produced a look that lead modern design by example throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and upon which subsequent generations have built with success.