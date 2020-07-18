Whiskey Galore

Take a hard left at Lochgilphead. You will pass close to Ardrishaig, entrance to the Crinan Canal, known as Britain’s most beautiful shortcut. It runs for nine miles to the west coast and is one of boating’s most pleasing experiences. Just as enjoyable is the Crinan Hotel. Sadly no longer with its owner Nick Ryan. He started as a bell boy on the Queen Mary and became a much loved hotelier.

Heading north now it was just another half hour or so on the road to Oban and our destination for two nights. Welcome to the Loch Melfort Hotel. This a dog-friendly hotel and the house hound, Hector, has his picture on the wall as you enter. Checked in by a smiling Hungarian, one of three we were to encounter here.

This hotel has it all! Easy parking, good wifi, rooms with balconies affording dreamy views, two restaurants, and music if you time it right. Many Highland hotels and pubs offer music, some of it professional, but more often than not. It depends on who is around and whether the fiddle is in tune. I once had a great Saturday night at the Castlebay Hotel in Barra. This is the location of the party scene in the film Whisky Galore.

We had checked with the Loch Melfort Hotel on booking and sure enough it all came to pass. 15 musicians straggling into the Bistro by the back door. Some with guitars, then a banjo, a harmonica, a piper, a harpist (the harp was in situ) and a triangle no less. Also more than a few fiddlers including the hotel owner, Calum Ross. Hector stayed away. Needless to say it was a night of much foot-tapping and jollity, assisted by the happy Hungarians running the bar.

A good day out is a drive to Oban, port for isles such as Mull, Iona, and the Outer Hebrides. The Hebridean Princess and the Majestic Line are among the regulars here, offering cruises in these beautiful waters. Oban harbour, fringed with seafood restaurants and a commendable bookshop, is worth a stroll. Hats off to Tesco for three hours of free parking. Some really good walks are close to the hotel, such as the Arduaine Gardens – wear sturdy boots! There are a few Highland cattle grazing nearby as you head to an iron-age fort and cairns believed to mark graves from the times of Viking invasions. Best of all was the spectacular view from our balcony.