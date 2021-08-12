Richard Branson, known the world over as a billionaire business tycoon with an outlandish lifestyle, gave his very best to grab this little speck of paradise. So, when the realtor invited him to come on a visit to Necker Island, Branson arrived in quick time to meet the agent who demanded a whooping $6 million, which was way beyond Branson’s reach then. As the negotiations went on, Branson offered $100,000 – that was the highest he could afford, which sounded like utter nonsense to the realtor and needless to say, Branson was on his way back home to the UK.

However, as fate would have it, one year later, the owner of Necker Island still couldn’t find the right buyer and was anxious to sell his holding in quick time. Branson recollects those pre-buying moments thus: “Virgin Records was in a much better position than it had been a year before, so I quickly agreed to a purchase price of $180,000.”

Gone are those murky days of negotiations, debates and parleys. Today, Richard Branson is one of the world’s most talked about billionaire tycoons and his secluded island retreat is now the world’s most exclusive hideaway for celebs and business moguls.

Necker Island offers not just sea, surf and sand. It provides a sleek peek into the mysterious luxury and opulence of the rich and the famous when they are in holiday mood. From Nelson Mandela to Princess Diana, Necker Island has played host to some of the most glamorous people on the planet.