Seda Club Hotel - Silk, History, and Luxury in the Heart of Granada

Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the Seda Club Hotel
Esteemed travel writers from across the globe often describe the city of Granada as one of the most uniquely beautiful in Spain. After all, it is home to the Alhambra – a stunning Moorish palace and UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its intricate Islamic architecture. Granada boasts a wide array of wonders that inspire the imagination and satisfy the craving for visually appealing architecture. Local attractions with universally hailed appeal include the old Moorish quarter of the Albaicín, with its narrow cobblestone streets and whitewashed houses, the tranquil Generalife gardens, and the Mirador de San Nicolás, offering romantic, panoramic views of the Alhambra. If you are seeking a luxury hotel in which to rest after a busy day of sightseeing, an excellent choice is the five-star Seda Club Hotel, which opened in 2003 in a central location – the Plaza de la Trinidad.
Seda Club Hotel is one of the flagship projects of Hidden Hotels, a boutique hotel collection founded in 2014 by Ignacio Jiménez Artacho and Carmen Cordón. The portfolio also includes Posada Terra Santa and Samaritana Suites in Mallorca, Gran Hotel Inglés in Madrid, Gravina 51 and Cavalta Boutique Hotel in Seville.
The group will soon expand with the opening of Seda Residences, a collection of private luxury residences located a few steps away from Seda Club Hotel. These residences are designed to offer the independence and comfort of a private home while allowing guests to enjoy the hotel’s five-star services. Together, these projects reflect the founders’ passion for discovering places with strong identities and restoring distinctive properties to their former glory.
Jiménez and Cordón sought to revive a largely unknown part of Granada’s history through the Seda Club Hotel. The latter’s name and visual style are inspired by the city’s importance on the Silk Road between China and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the 15th century, Granada was the world’s leading producer of silk. From the centuries-old Alcaicería, just a few steps away from Seda Club Hotel, the largest amounts of silk in Spain were produced and exported to the rest of the ancient world. The product was so exquisite that at the end of the 16th century, the Chinese Emperor Wanli, keen to discover how a silk better than his own was made, sent a delegation to discover the secret art of Granadan silk-making. Many members of royal families became enamoured of this product, including the Maharajas of India and the Catholic monarchs, Isabel and Fernando.
Affiliated with the Small Luxury Hotels brand, Seda Club Hotel features 21 spacious rooms spread across four floors. Interior design has been provided by the famed architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, headquartered in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid. The rooms range in size from 26m2 for the Deluxe room to 75m2 for the Royal Suite. All are equipped with state-of-the-art mattresses, 500-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens, a pillow menu, L’Occitane amenities, and kimonos. Some have a balcony overlooking the Plaza de la Trinidad, while others have a private terrace leading to the central inner courtyard with fountains. The rooms boast an array of captivating features, including beautifully designed lamps and mirrors, chevron wooden floors, leather details, velvet curtains, and bathroom tiles inspired by the glazed tile mosaics of the Alhambra.
Spa lovers, take note. The hotel has a wellness area with an indoor hot tub, sensory shower, and treatment cabin; an impressive terrace with views of the cathedral and a cocktail bar; and a significant private collection of contemporary art with works by award-winning artists from the Venice Biennale who have exhibited at MoMA in New York. The works focus on the Silk Road and the city of Granada’s prominent role in global 15th-century silk craftsmanship.
Indeed, if art ignites your passion, you will meet your match at Seda Club Hotel, whose Hidden Art Collection includes pieces by artists such as Littlewhitehead (artistic duo Craig Little and Blake Whitehead), Debbie Lawson, and Almagul Menlibayeva. The carefully curated collection invites viewers to look back to discover the civilisations and historical events that shaped the way we live today.
The Seda Club Restaurant, open to hotel guests and the public, is headed by chef Rubén Castro. Here, Andalusian products take centre stage, and diners can enjoy honest cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. Fresh ingredients are selected daily from local markets to create a menu of traditionally inspired dishes with a modern twist. Expect to find tantalising dishes such as a fresh tiradito of Motril shrimp with yuzu vinaigrette and miso salt, cod taco confit over a sepia roteña, deboned shoulder of Segureño lamb in its own juice, and a selection of homemade desserts – all accompanied by an excellent wine from their impressive list of bottles.
If you visit this hotel, don’t forget to take in the rooftop view from the sky lounge. Here, you can enjoy classic and signature cocktails that add a touch of sophistication to what will undoubtedly be a memorable experience in one of Spain’s most beautiful cities.