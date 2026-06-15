Seda Club Hotel - Silk, History, and Luxury in the Heart of Granada

Esteemed travel writers from across the globe often describe the city of Granada as one of the most uniquely beautiful in Spain. After all, it is home to the Alhambra – a stunning Moorish palace and UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its intricate Islamic architecture. Granada boasts a wide array of wonders that inspire the imagination and satisfy the craving for visually appealing architecture. Local attractions with universally hailed appeal include the old Moorish quarter of the Albaicín, with its narrow cobblestone streets and whitewashed houses, the tranquil Generalife gardens, and the Mirador de San Nicolás, offering romantic, panoramic views of the Alhambra. If you are seeking a luxury hotel in which to rest after a busy day of sightseeing, an excellent choice is the five-star Seda Club Hotel, which opened in 2003 in a central location – the Plaza de la Trinidad.

Seda Club Hotel is one of the flagship projects of Hidden Hotels, a boutique hotel collection founded in 2014 by Ignacio Jiménez Artacho and Carmen Cordón. The portfolio also includes Posada Terra Santa and Samaritana Suites in Mallorca, Gran Hotel Inglés in Madrid, Gravina 51 and Cavalta Boutique Hotel in Seville.

The group will soon expand with the opening of Seda Residences, a collection of private luxury residences located a few steps away from Seda Club Hotel. These residences are designed to offer the independence and comfort of a private home while allowing guests to enjoy the hotel’s five-star services. Together, these projects reflect the founders’ passion for discovering places with strong identities and restoring distinctive properties to their former glory.

Jiménez and Cordón sought to revive a largely unknown part of Granada’s history through the Seda Club Hotel. The latter’s name and visual style are inspired by the city’s importance on the Silk Road between China and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the 15th century, Granada was the world’s leading producer of silk. From the centuries-old Alcaicería, just a few steps away from Seda Club Hotel, the largest amounts of silk in Spain were produced and exported to the rest of the ancient world. The product was so exquisite that at the end of the 16th century, the Chinese Emperor Wanli, keen to discover how a silk better than his own was made, sent a delegation to discover the secret art of Granadan silk-making. Many members of royal families became enamoured of this product, including the Maharajas of India and the Catholic monarchs, Isabel and Fernando.