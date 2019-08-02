Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana

Hearing that lions have been hunting close to camp we hurriedly pack up and head out past the nearby waterhole that has attracted a large herd of wildebeest with their spindly legged calves. A large croc is basking on the bank while a saddle-billed stork is picking his way through the shallows. Just 500m from the camp we spot them – a pair of lions, next to their kill. Their stomachs distended, the wildebeest carcass next to them is nearly picked clean. They are panting furiously, tongues lolling from blood stained mouths; the effort of digesting all that meat clearly visible.

As we head off back to Third Bridge, we see another carcass – attracting a curious handful of white backed vultures that soon turns into a large flock. Jostling for position at the feed they are disturbed by one of Africa’s top scavengers – a spotted hyena has arrived loping across the veld. He saunters forward then rushes at the vultures and as they scatter he starts to tear at the carcass with powerful jaws – hyenas can eat, chew and digest solid bone so the lions’ leftovers are a feast. Occasionally having to remind the vultures who is boss, he spots another carcass (the lions had a busy night) and goes to check that one out – the vultures waste no time and return to to the first en masse. The lone hyena is torn now – which one does he choose? For a few minutes he rushes between the two before deciding and dragging his preferred bones into the tall grass. The show, for now, is over. This is Moremi Game Reserve, one of the world’s most spectacular wildernesses and as wild as it gets!

Sweeping south from the highlands of Angola, water flows from the Okavango River in search of an ocean it never reaches. Thwarted by the sands of the Kalahari Desert, the water arrives in the heart of the dry season, flooding the plains and forming an extensive inland delta, attracting huge numbers of animals and creating one of Africa’s greatest concentrations of wildlife. The Okavango Delta has been named as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Africa and Moremi makes up 40 per cent of this paradise.

As a low-impact destination, most visitors to Moremi will be high-end tourists who are visiting very expensive, luxury lodges, many of them only accessible by air. There are a few campsites and they must be booked way in advance for high-season. Camps are not fenced so animals are free to wander freely – do not become complacent, do not leave your tent at night (ladies – invest in a shee-wee) and be careful with your food – monkeys and baboons can be a real menace. Never take fresh fruit into the reserve – elephants will smell an apple from a great distance and will do anything to get at them, including opening your car like a tin-can.

Not for the faint-hearted self-driver, Moremi is strictly 4×4 country and can be challenging to say the least. Most self-drivers will start their journey in Maun hiring fully kitted out 4x4s complete with rooftop tents. Any reputable hire company should make sure you know your diff-lock from your gear stick before letting you loose. Roads change dramatically depending on the season and where you are in the delta. Tyre pressure must be dropped to cope with deep sand; waist high puddles and water crossings must be navigated and rickety bridges that seem like they will collapse under the weight of your car crossed. In wet weather, tyres slip on thick mud, in dry weather grass seeds clog up your radiator and there are so many small tracks that without a good GPS, you could be lost for days. Driving is slow going so you have to make sure you leave plenty of time between camps and plan your days conservatively.

Once on the road and into the reserve, Moremi is simply superb. You can drive for miles without seeing another vehicle and wildlife and birdlife are prolific. Moremi is undoubtedly one of the most wonderful safari destinations in Africa and self-driving is an incredible way to see it. Having relocated to Mozambique from the Costa del Sol a year ago, the more I travel in Africa, the more places are added to my list. I have the safari bug and as you read this, I will be camped out in Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park watching one of Africa’s amazing sunsets while hippos wallow in the nearby Zambezi River, lions roar and elephants pad noiselessly through camp.

Essential Information

Fly to Maun via Jo’burg. For renting 4x4s you can either choose one of the larger South African companies such as Bushlore (www.bushlore.com) or Britz (www.britz.co.za) which have the added advantage of being able to pick up and drop off at multiple locations throughout southern Africa if you are planning a longer trip. Excellent local companies include Leo 4×4 (find them on facebook at Leo-4×4-Camping) and traveladventuresbotswana.com – both can also help you with reservations within the reserve.