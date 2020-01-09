An Olfactory Tour

Our sherries are very spoilt, said Lourdes, our friendly guide before taking us into El Molino, Fundador’s first and oldest bodega. It may seem odd to describe a wine as ‘mimado’ or spoilt, but after learning about the long and labour intensive journey from grape to bottle, I would tend to agree.

What immediately hits you when entering the centuries-old bodega is the smell, or should I say the attack on the olfactory senses. The scent is a mixture of rich wood, some type of sweet nectar, spilled wine turned into vinegar, old cellar mould and wet stone. The temperature of the cavernous bodega is kept constant in the cool mid teens, 18 degrees Celsius and 70% humidity being the ideal.

This is achieved naturally through the building’s construction and orientation. Windows at the far end of the halls facing towards the coast offer ventilation, admitting the cool sea breeze in the evenings and early mornings, while traditional woven straw blinds keep the hot midday sun out. Bodegas were normally built large and lofty with meter-thick white walls for thermal properties. The tiled roofs would breathe and the floors that were covered with sand could be watered down to keep up the humidity.

Sherry Nursery

The El Molino bodega itself is an endless warehouse of hall after hall of old wooden barrels, stacked on top of each other, three layers high. The bottom layer from which the final product is extracted is called solera (or on the ground). The layers of barrels cradled above these are called criadera (or nursery) number 1 and number 2. New wine is introduced into nursery 1, and gradually, usually annually, moved down to the older nursery and finally to the solera where the oldest, most mature wine is stored.

Only after the fermentation is completed is the base wine fortified with grape spirit to reach the sherry’s desired alcohol content. No cask is ever drained and no more than one third of the barrel’s content is removed, allowing for the different generations of grapes to blend. This type of ageing (also used for port and balsamic vinegar) is called fractional blending, a system that Fundador was the first sherry bodega to implement. The blending assures that every bottle produced will have a mixture of ages of wine, which increases gradually as the process continues over the years.

Some soleras therefore can date back hundreds of years. The barrels that Fundador uses are made of American oak. All casks are impregnated with wine before use, since new barrels would give too strong a wooden taste for this type of product. The old sherry barrels are widely sought after by whisky makers, so some sherry producers sell off the used barrels to Scotland. Fundador however, hangs on to every old barrel, rather mending them and using them year after year. Nothing is wasted here, says Lourdes, explaining that if a barrel of sherry goes acerbic, it will be made into Pedro Ximénez vinegar.

Prior to tasting the product, we were lead through Fundador’s collection of old bottles, bottling machines, distillery contraptions and an impressive collection of vintage sherries and brandies. Here, we got to smell the process through which their spirited wine passes to produce the different types of sherry.