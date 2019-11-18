Sholeh and Tarek, who (alongside their baby) now call Marbella home, wish “to create an educational nucleus for people who are interested in art. We want Marbella to become a place where art is appreciated, loved, and discussed.” Sholeh herself has always been enamoured by art, having honed her craft under a teacher who was “an important role model in the Iranian art world.” Such was her passion for the subject that she bought her first piece at the age of 18. Her vision and sense of taste would find another creative outlet – that of designing interiors. She received compliments from friends and continued to delve into art buying, becoming an expert in both Iranian and international art.

Soon, Sholeh would take it to the next level, studying to be an Art Specialist at Drouot (Paris) and becoming versed on the business side of art at Sotheby’s. Throughout this time, she continued to buy and sell works, building an extensive private collection in the process. The connection to Marbella was the magnificent summers she spent here. “We had a summer house here and I thought it would be lovely to move here.” Some two and a half years ago, a life-changing event would occur: “I met my husband Tarek. We were both members of the Nobu Owners’ Club. If you had told me at the time that two years down the track I would be married with a baby, I would have laughed,” she says.

Tarek also has a passion for art, so much so that when the couple decided to found a gallery here, it was he who discovered the perfect spot – a beautiful two-storey space that is easily accessible yet exclusive in style and positioning. Tarek also had close ties to Spain, having been born in Mallorca and having German and Lebanese roots.

As we go to print, Sholeh Abghari Art Gallery is about to present a brand new exhibition. If you didn’t manage to see the last one, you can always hope it comes back in the future. On my visit, I was taken by surprise – perhaps because of the raw emotion evoked by some pieces – and admittedly astounded by the beauty of the art in this elegant space in Marbella’s centre.

On display were some of Iran’s best-known, most exclusive artists. Iran Contemporary was the title of the exhibition, and it gathered 14 artworks from Iranian artists spanning a period of six decades. Works are inspired on Iranian tradition, including Persian poetry, Iranian and Islamic architecture, calligraphy, and the Iranian landscape.

It may be a challenging time in history but artists are more prolific than ever, and Iranian culture is every bit as rich and fascinating as it has been since ancient times. It reflects a 5,000-year civilisation that has been shaped by a diverse culture. Various art forms have contributed to a vast body of work comprising paintings, woven rugs, pottery, ceramics, poetry, calligraphy and music.