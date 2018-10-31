Restored. Reimagined. Reborn.

Every commission by Singer is highly bespoke – these reborn 911’s represent common artistic realisations between designers, engineers and the desires of each customer. Starting life as a 964 911 (built 1989-1994), the chassis then undergoes some 4,000 man-hours of painstakingly intensive renovation and modification. And the end results are staggering. Alluringly beautiful, a potent mix of power and poise – a 911 reimagined by Singer is a magnificent thing with a stirring presence.

At a glance – the chassis is borrowed from a 964. The brakes are from a 993 turbo. The bodywork is a completely bespoke outer shell, with similar ratios and curves to an early 70’s ST or RSR, moulded in carbon-fibre composite material to save a staggering amount of weight and is painted in the highest quality fathomable. The wheels are modelled on classic Fuchs, but boast 17” diameter to house the larger Brembo brakes and are adorned with perfectly stretched rubber, harmoniously sat beneath the lips of the widened arches.

As for the business end, there are a variety of displacements to choose from, all following true Porsche lineage in the form of air-cooled, flat-six cylinder units. Each option produces between 300-390hp thanks to extreme modifications, exclusively developed and handcrafted by Ed Pink Racing Engines, resulting in potent performance fit for every application, from track-work to traffic lights. Singer has been sincere in maintaining that charm the 911 has always possessed, offering the perfect duality.