St. Lucia Jade Mountain

The Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia offers an intimate rendezvous with the Caribbean’s enchanting allure. Each suite at this architectural marvel comes with its unique infinity pool, transforming your living space into a tranquil oasis. Here, each plunge is a dive into private indulgence, where iridescent tiles in each pool echo the ever-changing hues of the Caribbean sky.

From these luxurious pools, you’re treated to an awe-inspiring view of the island’s iconic Piton peaks and the expansive Caribbean Sea. The open-walled design of the rooms merges indoor opulence with the outdoors’ untamed beauty. As you float in the soothing waters, the boundaries between the pool and the turquoise sea seem to blur, creating an endless vista of sparkling blues. ›

In these pools, privacy and serenity coexist. You can watch the day unfold, with the morning sun painting the sky in shades of gold, or witness the sunset’s stunning spectacle. By night, the sight of twinkling stars reflected on the pool’s surface adds to the magical experience.

At Jade Mountain, an infinity pool is not just an architectural feature; it is a sanctuary of tranquillity that elevates your holiday experience. It perfectly embodies the resort’s philosophy of harmonious living with nature, offering an intimate connection with St. Lucia’s breathtaking landscape. A swim in these pools is an enchanting journey – a symphony of luxury, tranquillity, and the Caribbean’s untamed beauty.

www.jademountain.com