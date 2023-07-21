There’s no better place to unwind and immerse oneself in nature’s beauty than at an infinity pool, where the water appears to merge with the surrounding landscape. We explore six of the world’s most iconic infinity pools, each offering a unique perspective on serenity and luxury.
St. Lucia Jade Mountain
The Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia offers an intimate rendezvous with the Caribbean’s enchanting allure. Each suite at this architectural marvel comes with its unique infinity pool, transforming your living space into a tranquil oasis. Here, each plunge is a dive into private indulgence, where iridescent tiles in each pool echo the ever-changing hues of the Caribbean sky.
From these luxurious pools, you’re treated to an awe-inspiring view of the island’s iconic Piton peaks and the expansive Caribbean Sea. The open-walled design of the rooms merges indoor opulence with the outdoors’ untamed beauty. As you float in the soothing waters, the boundaries between the pool and the turquoise sea seem to blur, creating an endless vista of sparkling blues. ›
In these pools, privacy and serenity coexist. You can watch the day unfold, with the morning sun painting the sky in shades of gold, or witness the sunset’s stunning spectacle. By night, the sight of twinkling stars reflected on the pool’s surface adds to the magical experience.
At Jade Mountain, an infinity pool is not just an architectural feature; it is a sanctuary of tranquillity that elevates your holiday experience. It perfectly embodies the resort’s philosophy of harmonious living with nature, offering an intimate connection with St. Lucia’s breathtaking landscape. A swim in these pools is an enchanting journey – a symphony of luxury, tranquillity, and the Caribbean’s untamed beauty.
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Marina Bay Sands in Singapore beckons you next, home to the world’s longest elevated infinity pool. This urban sanctuary, an incredible 150-meter-long pool, is suspended 57 storeys high, presenting an unforgettable skyline view that feels tantalisingly within reach.
Here, the border between the pool’s edge and the sky almost disappears, creating a captivating illusion that the tranquil waters are spilling over into the cityscape. As you float in this sky-high retreat, Singapore’s iconic landmarks, including the bustling harbour and the futuristic Supertree Grove, unravel before your eyes. Singapore, viewed from this vantage point, serves as a testament to its innovative spirit and vibrancy.
During the day, this infinity pool is a haven for sun-seekers, its cool waters offering a respite from the tropical heat. But as the sun sets, the area transforms into a magical, romantic spot. The city’s vibrant lights start to twinkle, their reflections dancing on the pool’s surface, adding a sense of enchantment to the occasion.
The Marina Bay Sands infinity pool is not just an architectural marvel; it’s a holistic experience that wraps you in luxurious tranquillity. It encapsulates the essence of Singapore – a blend of dynamic urban life and serene relaxation, making it a bucket-list worthy destination for any discerning traveller.
Hanging Gardens Of Bali, Ubud
Perched on a steep hillside amid the verdant rainforests of Ubud, the Hanging Gardens of Bali offers a tantalising glimpse into tropical luxury. The resort’s spellbinding dual-tiered infinity pool, suspended high above the lush canopy, mirrors the contours of the surrounding terrain, seeming to hover in the treetops.
The pool’s design takes inspiration from the cascading terraced rice paddies that are a quintessential part of Bali’s landscape, paying a splendid tribute to the island’s cultural heritage. As you step into the cool, refreshing waters, the pool’s edge seamlessly disappears into the forest, giving an exhilarating impression of floating above the valley.
The immersive experience extends beyond just a magnificent view. The gentle murmur of the wind rustling through the trees and the soothing sound of water trickling over the pool’s edge transport you into a state of Zen-like calm. From this lofty vantage point, your gaze stretches out across the Ayung River Valley, a canvas painted in every shade of green, punctuated by the sacred Dalem Segara temple.
The Hanging Gardens of Bali’s infinity pool is more than just a luxurious amenity; it is a portal into the island’s soul. A swim here transcends physical exercise, becoming a harmonious communion with Bali’s enchanting natural beauty and spiritual serenity. It is truly an extraordinary experience, a step into a world of serene tranquillity, nestled within the heart of tropical abundance.
Laucala Island, Fiji
Located in the heart of the South Pacific, Laucala Island in Fiji offers an unparalleled retreat where luxury seamlessly meets nature. Its showstopper is an expansive, multilayered lagoon-style infinity pool, a masterpiece carved out of the island’s volcanic bedrock. As you approach, the sight of the 25-metre-long pool cascading gracefully into the azure ocean is nothing short of breathtaking, a perfect homage to the island’s natural beauty.
One of the pool’s distinguishing features is its unique glass cube, standing as an island within the pool. Swim through a mesmerising glass tunnel to reach this secluded spot, an aquatic sanctuary that offers you an extraordinary underwater perspective. The experience is heightened by underwater speakers emitting soothing music, creating an atmosphere of pure tranquillity.
Ensuring that luxury is never more than an arm’s length away, the pool also boasts a submerged bar. It invites you to savour exotic cocktails and light bites without having to leave the water’s comforting embrace. As evening approaches, underwater lights add a magical glow to the pool, transforming it into a star-studded mirror of the night sky.
With every element thoughtfully integrated into the natural landscape, the infinity pool at Laucala Island doesn’t just offer a dip into refreshing waters but a dive into Pacific tranquillity. It’s more than a pool; it’s a comprehensive sensory experience that immerses you in Fiji’s tropical allure, creating moments of boundless relaxation and pure bliss.
Address Beach Resort, Dubai
Gazing out over the sparkling Arabian Gulf, the Address Beach Resort in Dubai offers the ultimate urban retreat. This resort hosts the world’s tallest infinity pool within a building, extending an exhilarating blend of luxury and adventure. Perched on the 77th floor, this spectacular pool displays unrivalled views of Dubai’s magnificent skyline, the stunning Palm Jumeirah, and the vast expanse of the Arabian Gulf.
As you glide through the soothing waters, the skyline unfolds before your eyes, creating an illusion of swimming among skyscrapers. This high-altitude oasis, away from the city’s hustle and bustle, lets you experience Dubai’s dynamism while enjoying the tranquillity of the azure pool.
The resort ensures your comfort with luxurious loungers lining the pool, making it the perfect spot to soak up the sun. A poolside bar serves up refreshing beverages and delectable bites, enhancing your sky-high retreat. As day turns into night, the cityscape transforms into a glittering panorama of lights. The pool’s tranquil waters mirror this spectacle, creating a dazzling display that heightens the sense of opulence.
The infinity pool at the Address Beach Resort is more than just a swim; it’s an experience that takes luxury to new heights. Overlooking the vibrant cityscape of Dubai, this pool is a testament to the city’s flair for extravagance, providing a refreshing plunge into the heart of urban grandeur.
The Cambrian Adelboden, Switzerland
Our journey concludes at the heart of the Swiss Alps, in the charming village of Adelboden, home to The Cambrian’s impressive infinity pool. This heated outdoor pool is a tranquil refuge where luxury meets nature, promising an unparalleled alpine experience.
The pool presents an unbroken panorama of the snow-dusted Swiss Alps, with valleys stretching as far as the eye can see. The clear waters perfectly mirror the breathtaking landscape, making you feel as if you’re floating among the peaks. The modern design of the pool, in stark contrast with the rustic beauty of the alpine landscape, makes for a striking visual spectacle.
The serene mountain air, the rustle of the wind, and the soft babble of the pool’s waters create an ambience of pure tranquillity. Regardless of the season, whether you’re surrounded by a white blanket of snow or a vibrant carpet of wildflowers, the pool promises an enchanting experience.
As the sun sets, the mountains cast long shadows on the water, painting a picture that feels straight out of a fairy tale. Nightfall brings with it a blanket of stars, their twinkling lights reflecting on the pool’s surface, adding another layer to this magical experience.
The infinity pool at The Cambrian Adelboden is much more than a swim; it’s a journey into the heart of Swiss serenity. Here, you’re not just a spectator but a part of the alpine grandeur, wrapped in its timeless charm and captivating beauty.