The So/ Hotels & Resorts brand by Accor is a specialised high-end offering which blends a long tradition of world-leading French expertise in luxury hostelry with the needs and expectations of a 21st century clientele that knows what it wants. It is an interpretation of a new kind of luxury, where time, space and the kind of ambience that forms the canvas for special moments blend with style, comfort and pampering service.

“So/ Sotogrande is not a resort hotel in the conventional sense; not the sum of its amenities and décor. It is a concept that moves from the more tangible, the real estate of a hotel, to the atmosphere it creates and the senses it evokes,” says Robert Kmita, General Manager of the SO/ Sotogrande. “In essence, it is an experience – the experience you wish for when you book a trip to a stylish Mediterranean destination.”

The SO/ Hotels & Resorts concept is a coming together of two ages, a distillation of the best of both, so that guests may enjoy classic five-star deluxe service, comfort and attention to detail along with those aspects that define luxury and wellbeing in the modern age. As a result, the style is contemporary and superbly tasteful, but in contrast to previous eras luxury here is not defined as ostentation, as a measure of quantity. In fact, SO/ Sotogrande is all about quality over quantity.